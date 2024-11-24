As movie fans enter the final part of November, it’s almost time to start preparing for the holiday season with an endless number of Christmas movie marathons. There are so many classics and modern gems to choose from. However, on the animated side of the North Pole, one Gothic adventure at the top of most people's seasonal watchlist is The Nightmare Before Christmas. The Tim Burton-produced film has stood the test of time in the last 30 years thanks to merchandise that has included apparel collections, Lego sets, Funko Pops and action figures. Now NECA has returned to Halloween Town with four new nostalgic figures.

The latest “Ultimate” seven-inch scale figures start with Nightmare Before Christmas’ central romance, Jack Skellington and Sally. Jack is seen in his classic black and white pinstriped suit and stands at about eight-inches tall. The Pumpkin King comes with a massive supply of holiday goodies including multiple interchangeable heads and hands, pumpkins, a picture frame, Zero the ghost dog with a flight stand, a jack-o’-lantern-in-the-box, and a display stand. Sally, on the other stitched up hand, is featured in her iconic patchwork dress. She comes with interchangeable hands, multiple faceplates, a jar of deadly nightshade, a basket, a spoon, a cat, a bottle, fish bones on a plate, a cat-in-the-box, a pumpkin, a display stand, and more spooky secrets.

If that wasn't enough Nightmare Before Christmas for you, NECA will also be releasing the Ultimate Santa Jack and Ultimate Mayor of Halloween Town figures. Santa Jack is seen in his red and white festive suit from the last act of the film. He features accessories like interchangeable heads and hands, a sack of toys, wrapped presents, a picture frame, a candy cane, a Santa hat and a display stand. The Mayor includes interchangeable hands, a hat, future Halloween plans, a megaphone, an ink jar, a roster book of Halloween Town denizens and a display stand. All four figures are sold separately and are up for pre-order at common NECA retailers and the NECA Store itself. They're set to ship next month (December 2024).

Is ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ a Halloween Movie or a Christmas Movie?

Close

If you take the film at face value, despite its haunting fun visuals, eerie music and residents of Halloween Town, Nightmare Before Christmas is more of a Christmas movie than a traditional Halloween tale. The biggest support of this, other than Christmas being in the title, is the fact that the film starts off on Halloween night before exploring the exciting build up to Christmas Eve. A path many holiday classics have taken. Then there’s Jack’s spiritual journey to take into consideration. Jack may be known as the fabled Pumpkin King, but the audience finds him at a time of self-doubt. As a result, he’s sick of the whole horror of Halloween.

This leads him to gravitate towards Christmas and, in a humorously dark take on the holiday, learns the true meaning of Christmas. These would be the people you care about. Jack realizes that his heart lies with Silly, who’s been trying to guide him on the right path throughout Nightmare’s breezy runtime. Their love story is one of the most sweet and emotional in modern film history, with Chris Sarandon, Danny Elfman (Jack’s singing voice) and Catherine O’Hara wonderfully providing the teary-eyed weight. However, even with the Christmas elements outweighing the frights, Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect watch. That's no matter if you choose to return to Halloween Town in October or December.

Where Can You Stream ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’?

The Nightmare Before Christmas is currently streaming alongside Disney’s other holiday staples like The Santa Clause and The Muppet Christmas Carol on Disney+. As fans wait for NECA’s Jack Skellington and Sally to arrive under their Christmas tree this year, you can view the trailer for Nightmare Before Christmas below.