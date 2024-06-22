The Big Picture New Funko Pop of Jack Sparrow figure captures his iconic ship-less entry with hilarious detail.

Jack Sparrow defined the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with Johnny Depp's memorable performance and enduring charm.

A new Pirates movie is currently in the works.

When it comes to big budget summer blockbusters, there are few as beloved as Pirates of the Caribbean. Based on the iconic Disneyland ride of the same name, the franchise originally set sail in 2003’s Curse of the Black Pearl. This introduced moviegoers to Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp. Now, as fans eagerly await news about the future of the franchise, Funko has just released their latest Pop version of Jack Sparrow.

The new vinyl figure, Jack Sparrow (Opening), depicts the famed cinematic captain’s introduction to the franchise on top of his ship’s lookout. The close-up way it was shot made Sparrow look like this no-nonsense cool guy. However, in one of the best camera reveals in recent memory, it’s hilariously shown that Sparrow is a ship-less captain and manning a small boat. A boat that also happened to be sinking. Yet, as all fans know well by now, this character’s as lucky as they come. Just as Sparrow’s about to be taken down with his quaint vessel, he lands in Port Royal. The Pop rendition wonderfully captures the goofy magic of that sequence while being jammed packed with detail. Funko has made more than a few Sparrows in the past, but from the many layers of his classic pirate attire to the figure's base, this is by far the best version of the character to date.

The Legacy of 'Curse of the Black Pearl'

Image via Funko

There are so many reasons why Pirates of the Caribbean became one of the 21st century's most popular franchises. The epic scale, thrilling action set pieces, and brilliant music score are just a few things to come to mind. However, the longevity of these sea-worthy adventures is because of the characters. At the heart of that is Jack Sparrow. What Depp brought to this swashbuckling hero was like nothing movie fans had ever seen before or since. From the way he moved to the controlled chaos of his actions to his effortless chemistry with the likes of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, it remains an all-time performance. It’s also the rare genre role that was nominated for an Oscar.

After Curse of the Black Pearl’s grand success, Depp would star in four Pirates sequels. This would include Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. The character and the over $4 billion franchise have been in limbo since 2017 with a reboot currently in the works. There have been conflicting reports on what that film would look like. That being said, for now, it seems like the next Pirates film will not include Sparrow or Depp.

All five Pirates of the Caribbean films are currently streaming on Disney+. You can also pre-order Jack Sparrow’s new Funko Pop on Entertainment Earth’s website for $14.99 USD. The figure is part of Funko’s specialty series. It will be released in November 2024.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Disney+