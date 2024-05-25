Ever since he was first introduced to global moviegoers, Jack Sparrow (played by Johnny Depp) has become a fan-favorite personality on the big screen. It's not difficult to grasp what's so great about this iconic character — ranging from his unique personality and masked, good-natured motives, Sparrow is a well-written, three-dimensional and layered anti-hero that audiences may even find it easy to relate to at times.

While several moments in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies left a strong imprint, some inevitably stood out more than others thanks to the impeccable dialogue between characters and the line deliveries of the charming trickster. Whether they're comical or thought-provoking, Sparrow has had his fair share of iconic lines in the franchise. But which are his finest? Below, we look back at the best Jack Sparrow quotes, ranking them by greatness.

10 "Did no one come to save me just because they missed me?"

'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Starting this list is one of Jack's funniest quotes, which he says at the beginning of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (the last movie in the original trilogy) when the crew comes to save him from a sea of sand in Davy Jones' Locker. Immediately upon Jack saying it, the crew looks around and no one but Pintel, Ragetti, and Jack the Monkey cautiously raise their hands.

Even though the eccentric character has had many hilarious bits throughout the movies, this is certainly one that immediately pops into mind. Even though this being an iconic one among Jack's does not require much explaining, it is worth noting that it perfectly encapsulates Jack's self-confidence and humor, resulting in a genuine, laugh-out-loud moment in the film.

Watch on Disney+

9 "It's remarkable how often those two traits coincide."

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

When Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Jack are walking beneath the sea with an upturned rowing boat over their heads to trap air in, the two share an interesting conversation about the phenomenon. This, of course, incites Turner to remark that it is either "madness or brilliance." Jack does not hesitate to answer, "It's remarkable how often those traits coincide."

It's been widely discussed that the two characteristics walk hand in hand, with many believing that there is a link between, say, creative genius and madness. This Jack Sparrow quote rings true in a sense, and its great timing helps make for a memorable, funny, and even philosophical bit in the movie.

Watch on Disney+

8 "The world's still the same. There's just... less in it."

'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Jack delivers one of his best lines in a conversation with Barbossa during At World's End, though audiences may need to read between the lines while analyzing it. After the former Black Pearl Captain says that the world "used to be a bigger place," Jack pauses momentarily to contemplate and remarks: "The world's still the same. There's just... less in it."

Considering Jack's background and everything he has gone through when working for the East India Trading Company — he freed and saved around 100 slaves, was branded a pirate with an uppercase "P" burn engraved on his wrist, and lost his beloved boat as a consequence — and his extensive, knowledge-filled journey as a pirate, this particular At World's End moment holds much value. It is significant both in the sense that Jack looks back at his past in a sad manner and in that, when compared to the present moment, there used to be so much more to accomplish and explore.

7 "Why fight when you can negotiate?"

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

When Will Turner suggests that the crew should fight, Jack Sparrow quickly makes a point to highlight that such impulses are often not as worthwhile as negotiation. The truth is that, both in the pirate and real world, good deals frequently get one far without blood being spilled.

"Why fight when you can negotiate?" is a quintessential Jack Sparrow quote, suggesting that the character has never been keen on conflicts. Furthermore, this particular moment in Dead Man's Chest reflects Sparrow's calculating personality well — contrasting with Will's impulsive temperament, Jack is always one step ahead, looking for the most cunning and clever way to get what he wants. What also helps make it memorable is its quotability: it's a relatable line that many people, particularly those who hate confrontation, may resort to from time to time.

Watch on Disney+

6 "It's not just a keel and a hull and a deck and sails..."

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Although there have been some exciting relationships in the franchise, no one comes close to the ever-lasting bond that Jack shares with his ship — after all, when it was sunk as a consequence of Jack freeing the slaves abroad, the beloved protagonist went down to the bottom of the sea with her in an attempt to save her.

That said, it's not the least surprising that Jack's love for The Black Pearl is unmatched: he wanted her back so much that he literally sold his soul and traded 100 years of servitude to the savvy villain Davy Jones so that he would raise the ship and allow him to captain it for 13 years. This particular line is said to Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Swann when the two are trapped on an isolated island, showcasing a side of Sparrow that audiences weren't yet familiar with and highlighting The Black Pearl's powerful symbolism. According to Jack, his true love is "not just a keel and a hull and a deck and sails, that's what a ship needs but what a ship is... what the Black Pearl really is... is freedom."

5 "I do that quite a lot. Yet people are always surprised."

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In a conversation with James Norrington (Jack Davenport), who wore a shocked expression before exclaiming that Jack was "actually telling the truth," in Dead Man's Chest, Sparrow couldn't help noting that he is actually a truthful person despite being a pirate, but people are always surprised. This results in a genuinely humorous and memorable bit in the film.

While this line is pretty straightforward and doesn't hold as much meaning as other more profound entries on this list, it is still a defining Jack Sparrow move that encapsulates his fun and forthright personality. Despite him being a flawed character who does take advantage of omitting the truth, Sparrow is not exactly a compulsive liar (even if some are surprised to learn this). This particular quote hints that Jack, too, can be an honest man.

4 "But you have heard of me."

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Considering that Jack has always loved to make an impression (his iconic grand entrance in the commercially successful The Curse of the Black Pearl comes to mind), it only makes sense that the Pirates of the Caribbean protagonist enjoys the attention that comes with it. Jack says this as a response to Norrington's allegation of the character being without doubt "the worst pirate" that he has "ever heard of."

Sparrow takes great pride in his piracy, the knowledge he has obtained, and everything he's done; this unforgettable, well-timed, and humorous joke proves that he takes his legacy very seriously. In addition to shedding light on the character's enviable confidence, it cleverly assures audiences that — whether for good or bad reasons — Captain Jack Sparrow is a popular name in the Caribbean seas.

3 "Me? I'm dishonest, and a dishonest man you can always trust to be dishonest."

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Even though Jack counts on plenty of memorable quotes under his belt, this surely earns a spot among the most significant. While having a discussion with Geoffrey Rush's Barbossa regarding his plan to sell out Elizabeth and Will in exchange for treasure and his life, Jack successfully deceived — and befuddled — the character by arguing that his insincerity is actually a trait to be proud of, asserting that, contrary to self-entitled honest people, "a dishonest man you can always trust to be dishonest."

Captain Jack Sparrow's irony has always been one of his fortes. Moreover, this comical bit is also oddly complex, which is why it works so well. While the character may seem forthright at first, he is double-crossing Barbossa while being true to his word, saving Will in the end, and keeping his promise.

2 "Not all treasure is silver and gold, mate."

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Jack is at his most philosophical in the scene just mentioned, as he also delivers one of his most thoughtful lines. This time it was in conversation with Will when the latter argues that he is not "obsessed with treasure," to which Jack responds, "Not all treasure is silver and gold," possibly referring to Turner's relationship with Elizabeth, a swashbuckling romance for the ages.

While, for pirates, treasure really is silver and gold most of the time, that doesn't necessarily mean that it is always the case. At the end of the day, treasure can come in many different shapes and forms. To some, it can even be the person they love. This surprisingly deep Jack Sparrow quote may catch some viewers off-guard as it displays a somewhat more authentic side of the character, and for that reason deserves a spot among his best.

1 "This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow."

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Pirates of the Caribbean saga features many iconic catchphrases, and this gem is undoubtedly at the top of the list mostly for the context in which it is said: Jack successfully running away from his enemies and gloriously rubbing it in their faces. The first time it is said is in The Curse of the Black Pearl when the character holds Elizabeth for ransom for a while in order to escape the Royal Navy guards.

Despite its simplicity, this self-explanatory line takes the crown for the best Jack Sparrow quote not only for its iconic but for the way it mirrors Jack's playful and self-assured personality. The flawless way it has been repeated throughout the series just makes the line even more legendary and an unforgettable Pirates of the Caribbean classic.

NEXT: Every 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie, Ranked by Rewatchability