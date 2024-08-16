In August 1888, a young prostitute by the name of Mary Anne Nichols was brutally murdered in London, England. Her tragic demise was the first of five deaths that would be attributed to the world's most notorious and illusive serial killer, Jack the Ripper. To this date, the question of who Jack the Ripper was is yet to be answered; despite endless investigations and countless theories, no one knows for certain who this depraved individual was.

From Se7en to the seminal M, movies about serial killers have always proved popular, with audiences fascinated by the twisted psychology of the murderous mind. However, the mystery that surrounds Jack the Ripper adds a whole other layer of complexity. Countless Ripper-themed movies have been made over the years, but some are superior. These are the best Jack the Ripper movies, chilling tales that further cement his infamous legacy.

10 'Terror at London Bridge' (1985)

Directed by E.W. Swackhamer

Don Gregory (David Hasselhoff) is a police officer in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, the place where the original London Bridge was rebuilt after being disassembled and shipped from England. Since the bridge's last stone was laid, a spate of unsolved murders has taken place, and Don suspects a Jack the Ripper copycat might be responsible. He later comes to the more horrific conclusion that the real Ripper has somehow traveled through time to continue his grizzly killing spree.

Terror at London Bridge is a self-aware effort that never pretends to be anything more, and that works in its favor.

This might not be the most elaborate or compelling time-travel movie, but for an 80s made-for-TV offering, Terror at London Bridge is pretty entertaining. Fans of Hasselhoff in his Knight Rider heyday will love the kitschness of his performance, matched closely by that of Paul Rossilli as the notorious Ripper. There is not much historicity or seriousness here; instead, Terror at London Bridge is a self-aware effort that never pretends to be anything more, and that works in its favor.

9 'Love Lies Bleeding' (1999)

Directed by William Tannen

Catherine Windwood (Emily Raymond) is a young woman in 19th-century London who dreams of becoming a journalist. When a series of gruesome murders take place, Catherine finds herself in the middle of a citywide manhunt, but things take a dark turn when it appears her surgeon fiancé, Jonathan (Paul Rhys), might be involved. As she gets closer to revealing the truth, Catherine realizes the murderer won't let her live to tell it.

For anyone intrigued by the mystery of Jack the Ripper or fans of English period horror, this hidden period thriller is worth seeking out.

Love Lies Bleeding has unfortunately become a little overshadowed, especially since the release of the crime thriller bearing the same title earlier this year. But for anyone intrigued by the mystery of Jack the Ripper or fans of English period horror, this hidden period thriller is worth seeking out. Polished performances by Malcolm McDowell and Faye Dunaway add to the entertainment value of this intriguing story. Although far from perfect, Love Lies Bleeding does a good job of telling a mystery tale using one of history's most notorious serial killers.

8 'Ripper' (2001)

Directed by John Eyres

Years after witnessing her friends being massacred, sole survivor Molly Keller (A.J. Cook) is studying criminology at university under professor Marshall Kane (Bruce Payne), who has a particular interest in Jack the Ripper. When a couple of students are murdered, Molly notices their fatal injuries are similar to the Ripper's original victims and suspects a copycat killer is on the loose.

For a direct-to-TV horror, Ripper is a surprisingly worthwhile watch. It's not the goriest or most disgusting slasher movie, and some of the acting is a little sketchy, but the murders are graphic enough to be worthy of a notorious serial killer. The plot is decent, too, with enough twists to keep the audience guessing, even after the credits roll.

7 'The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog' (1927)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Golden-haired women are being murdered in the streets of London, and the perpetrator is a masked man known as "The Avenger." The Buntings run a guest house and have a blonde daughter who is seeing one of the detectives investigating the case. When a stranger turns up looking for a room to rent, the jealous detective suspects he might be the murderer.

The Lodger is widely regarded as an ideal introduction to Alfred Hitchcock's oeuvre.

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog is a silent thriller, but it's also an Alfred Hitchcock movie, which speaks volumes. Based on Maria Belloc Lowndes’ 1913 novel, The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog was a success and remains one of Hitchcock's best silent efforts. Although Hitchcock's silent efforts have largely been overshadowed by his future, more acclaimed and widely known talkies, The Lodger is widely regarded as an ideal introduction to the director's oeuvre. It received a Criterion release and is often brought up in discussions about Hitchcock's early career.

6 'Edge of Sanity' (1989)

Directed by Gérard Kikoïne

Dr. Henry Jekyll (Anthony Perkins) is studying the effects of cocaine when an experiment gone wrong transforms him into the monstrous Jack Hyde. While Jekyll's respectable wife, Elisabeth (Glynis Barber), is helping to rehabilitate London's fallen women, Hyde is scouring brothels and opium dens for potential victims.

The timeline and choice of victims in Edge of Sanity imply that Mr. Hyde is also the infamous Jack the Ripper.

While Edge of Sanity is inspired by the novella The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson, the timeline and choice of victims imply that Hyde is also the infamous Jack the Ripper. The film is pretty far removed from Perkins' most well-known movie, Psycho, and some fans might find his over-the-top performance disagreeable. Still, as far as Ripper concepts go, this is an interesting take that makes the most out of it without ever trying to subvert any conventions.

5 'Jack the Ripper' (1976)

Directed by Jesús Franco

In this Jack the Ripper homage, the serial killer in question is Dr. Dennis Orloff (Klaus Kinski), a respectable physician by day and a prostitute mutilating psychopath by night. The criminal investigation is led by Inspector Selby (Andreas Mannkopff), who sets a trap for Orloff by letting his girlfriend, Cynthia (Josephine Chaplin), go undercover.

What makes this Swiss-German thriller particularly compelling is the interesting theory it poses: that the Ripper's choice of victims is due to the abuse he suffered at the hands of his prostitute mother. This is, of course, completely fictitious, but it does nicely wrap up what is still an unsolved case. Klaus Kinski, one of the scariest actors of all time, best known for playing the titular role in Nosferatu the Vampyre, is equally chilling in his Jack the Ripper persona.

4 'From Hell' (2001)

Directed by Albert and Allen Hughes

Inspector Abberline (Johnny Depp) and Sergeant Godley (Robbie Coltrane) of Scotland Yard are investigating a series of gruesome murders that suggest the killer might be medically trained. However, the implication that an educated, higher-class person might be involved in such heinous crimes does not go down well in some circles. Soon, Abberline starts to lose credibility, especially after news about his drug-induced visions becomes known.

From Hell is one of the most straightforward Ripper movies out there. The film is based on a graphic novel by Alan Moore, who, of course, disliked the film. Still, From Hell is among the superior films revolving around the Ripper, even if it often succumbs to gratuitous violence. Depp's character, Inspector Abberline, also really existed in 1888 and was an authority on the Jack the Ripper case.