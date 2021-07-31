He also talks about why the sets of 'Jungle Cruise' were so incredible

With director Jaume Collet-Serra’s Jungle Cruise now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access, I recently spoke with Jack Whitehall about making the fun adventure film. As most of you know from the trailers, Jungle Cruise is based on the famous Disneyland theme park ride and stars Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain alongside Emily Blunt as the determined explorer on a research mission. Loaded with nods to the ride, fantastic chemistry between Johnson and Blunt, and a number of surprising twists and turns, Jungle Cruise is one of those films that everyone will enjoy. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Veronica Falcón, and Paul Giamatti.

During the interview, Whitehall revealed what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, why the sets of Jungle Cruise were so incredible, auditioning for the role of Harry Potter as a child and how he messed it up, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jack Whitehall

He responds to a Twitter question that he has not been cut out of the movie.

What was it like auditioning for Harry Potter as a child?

Describes why he messed up the audition.

What would fans be surprised to learn about the making of Jungle Cruise?

Why the sets of Jungle Cruise were so incredible.

