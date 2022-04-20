One of film's surprise hits earlier this year was the return of the Jackass crew in their fourth film, Jackass Forever. The film made a killing at the box office and is now on Blu-ray, but if that pain filled nostalgia trip was not enough, Netflix has announced the release date for Jackass 4.5. The film will release on the streamer on May 20, and we have a new sneak peek that is sure to make fans of the franchise die of laughter.

The ninety-second teaser shows off a never before seen stunt titled the Swingset Gauntlet, a stunt which sees the Jackass crew dodging a swingset in colorful inflatable costumes. Like most of their past stunts, it is filled with wincing chaos and crushing sound design. Also, half your laughter will spawn from everyone's reactions, like Johnny Knoxville, who drops to his knees at the hilarious sight of his friends being taken out by a swingset. This stunt takes the relatable pain of getting hit by a swingset and brings it to its most torturous degree of agony.

Like Jackass 2.5 and 3.5 before it, 4.5 looks to be more of the glorious same, with new stunts and new ways to experience pain from a distance. In its original state, Forever came out at the perfect time. The pandemic left the world in a very dark place and many were even questioning the relevance of theaters with the growing interest in streaming content. However, like a raging bull to the head, Forever knocked out the box office with over $80 million worldwide.

RELATED: 10 Wildest Stunts From 'Jackass Forever'

Some of that has to do with the nostalgia mentioned earlier, but it mainly had to do with the film gleefully reminding audiences how to laugh. Sometimes you just need a stupid good-time at the movies, endlessly laughing at Steve-O having a hornets nest strapped to his private parts or an exploding porta-potty, to remind you what the value of cinema truly is. It was dumb escapism at its finest, and it is going to be exciting to see what Forever left on the cutting room floor for Jackass 4.5. Especially, since it sounds like there will not be a Jackass 5 anytime soon.

Jackass 4.5 explodes onto Netflix on May 20. Until then, you can watch the full teaser for the film down below, and watch Jackass Forever on Paramount+. Forever is also available on Blu-ray and digital now.

'The Menu' Reveals First Images and Release Date for Anya Taylor-Joy-Led Dark Comedy

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (373 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick