Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment studios have just dropped the title card and some first look images for the upcoming Jackass reunion movie, Jackass Forever. The announcement was made via the franchise's Twitter account. The new title card for the movie is featured in the tweet, along with a caption that reads: "We're back! A bit older and a lot grayer, but definitely not the wiser. Catch the #JackassForever trailer debut online Tuesday, July 20, follow our new Instagram account, and we'll see y'all on October 22."

Five still images shot on set during filming have also been released. The images feature both old and new cast members doing crazy stunts like making kissy faces at snakes, being shot out of a cannon, flying through the air after getting bucked by a bull, and pyrotechnics expert Tory Belleci (of Mythbusters fame) setting up something that somehow involves explosions and a cast member submerged in a giant vat of water at the same time.

Of the original cast, Johnny Knoxville, Dave England, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, and Jason "Wee Man" Acuña will be returning for Jackass Forever. At the same time, fresh new faces Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka will be joining the shenanigans.

Just like the Tweet said, you can check out the official trailer for the movie later this month on July 20, and you can see Jackass Forever for yourself in theaters on October 22. Check out more first-look images below.

Here's the official synopsis for Jackass Forever:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.

