Paramount has released the first trailer for Jackass Forever, which marks Johnny Knoxville and company's triumphant return to the popular franchise, and the first time the stunt gang have been in a movie together since the tragic death of Ryan Dunn a decade ago. Jackass Forever will be Knoxville's last Jackass movie, reportedly.

Joining Knoxville in Jackass Forever are Dave England, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, and Jason "Wee Man" Acuña. At the same time, fresh new faces Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka will be joining the shenanigans, while guest cameos will include skating legend Tony Hawk and UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Earlier this year, Knoxville confirmed that this will be the last time he joins the Jackass crew on a movie. "You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," he said in an interview. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around."

The trailer is sure to be an emotional yet still hilarious experience for fans of the 20-year-old franchise, which originated as a TV show back in October of 2000 when it aired on MTV, with an original cast of ten people carrying out stunts and pranks.

Jackass Forever will release in theaters on October 22. You can watch the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for Jackass Forever:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.

