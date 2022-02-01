They also reveal the day they were the most scared during filming and why.

With director Jeff Tremaine’s Jackass Forever opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Danger Ehren, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and the newest cast member, Eric Manaka, about the making of the Jackass sequel. During the fun interview, they revealed what Jackass fans would be surprised to learn about the making of a Jackass movie, if they use a safe word so people leave them alone on set, what day they were the most scared during filming and why, how Tremaine’s specialty is making people do things they don’t like doing, if they’re allowed to mess with Spike Jonze on set, and more In addition, they also talked about if this is the last Jackass movie, and how Manaka was born on the day the first Jackass episode aired on MTV.

As a longtime fan of the Jackass series, I’m happy to report the new film will make you laugh a lot, and it’ll probably make you look away from the screen a few times. Besides Ehren, England, Lacy, and Manaka, Jackass Forever stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Wee Man. The new cast members being added to Jackass Forever include Sean “Poopies” McInerney and Jasper Dolphin, both of which starred in the recent Jackass Shark Week special, Too Stupid To Die’s Zach Holmes, the mononymous Jasper, and Rachel Wolfson. You can also look forward to seeing skating legend Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator, UFC champion Francis Ngannou, Chris Raab, Rob Dyrdek, Machine Gun Kelly, and Eric André.

Watch what Danger Ehren, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and Eric Manaka had to say in the player above and below is a list of everything we talked about.

Danger Ehren, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and Eric Manaka

What would Jackass fans be surprised to learn about the making of a Jackass movie?

Do they get to use a safe word on set so director Jeff Tremaine knows to leave them alone?

How Tremaine’s specialty is making people do things they don’t like doing.

When making the movie do they feel safe at home or is everything a possible sketch?

When were they the most scared standing on the set of a Jackass movie?

Are they allowed to mess with Spike Jonze on set?

Do they think this is the last Jackass movie or could it continue with Jackass: The New Generation?

How the day the first Jackass episode aired was the day Eric Manaka was born.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jackass Forever:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.

