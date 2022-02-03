Welcome to the Jackass Forever cast guide! The fellas featured in this breakdown made their way from magazines to television screens, to movie theaters around the world through the power of laughter. Laughter, and a whole lot of pain. The crew of Wildboyz, daredevils, skateboarders, and general gluttons for punishment attracted attention through stunts and pranks often designed to hurt or humiliate the performers in the best-case scenario. For more than 20 years, these men have hurt themselves and each other for personal and professional entertainment.

It’s been 11 years since the last Jackass film hit theaters–which saw the subsequent release of skits not featured in theaters dubbed Jackass 3.5–and Johnny Knoxville and the crew are about to release Jackass Forever. In a description released with the trailer, Jackass Forever is described as “...hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.”

Here’s a look at who audiences can expect in what might be the last Jackass film featuring the majority of the original cast. There are tonnes of celebrity cameos in this film, and they won’t be part of the discussion. This breakdown will be split between the original members, and the new performers, excluding celebrity cameos in the film–with respect to everyone who risked pain or injury for a stunt.

The Original Crew

Chris Pontius

Half of the Wildboyz, the party boy himself, Chris Pontius is back representing the original Jackass crew. He’s been Jackass-in’ around since before Jackass existed. He’s one of the most old-school members, getting his start back under Big Brother Magazine, the same starting place as Johnny Knoxville. In a recent interview, Pontius said “We are so stoked, we are so proud of this movie, and it came out amazing. A lot of magic happened.”

Steve-O

Image via Paramount Pictures

The other half of the Wildboyz, Steve-O has also stayed in the spotlight over the years. His YouTube channel currently boasts more than 6 million subscribers, and he hosts his own podcast, Wild Ride! With Steve-O. He and Johnny Knoxville found themselves in a public spat following Steve-O’s attempt to collect more money off of his appearance in the newest Jackass picture, but Steve-O has very publicly flagellated himself over how he went about it, saying, “What can I say? I was an asshole.”

Johnny Knoxville

Image via Paramount Pictures

The fearless face of the Jackass crew, Johnny Knoxville is back as Prankmaster-in-chief. A little older, a lot more grey, and still the wiliest of ‘em all, Knoxville never stopped. While working as an actor in Los Angeles, he produced and starred in three other prank and stunt films. Bad Grampa spawned a sequel and half sequel, and Action Point attempted to marry the schadenfreude comedy of Jackass with a narrative centered around a neglected amusement park and its owner.

Knoxville, now 50, was most recently spotted entering the WWE’s Royal Rumble on January 28 where he was the third participant to exit the contest. In talking with The Wrap following his appearance at the Royal Rumble, ol’ Knoxville spoke about the future of Jackass saying,

I know the other guys really would like to do that because we had so much fun working on this movie, but who knows? I don’t know if this is the last Jackass or not. I’d be stepping aside if it goes on, but maybe the new guys can start a new series of Jackass and the old guys could come in now and then for a cameo. That could happen or it could not happen. The downside of being half-assed stuntmen is that we are not good planners.

He recently made headlines after telling Howard Stern that a stunt in the new movie left him with brain damage. He suffered a brain hemorrhage, and he says he suffered a steep decline in cognitive abilities for three months following a brutal hit from a bull. “It was a really hard recovery from this last injury, but I'm great now. I’m the best I’ve ever been,” he said.

Preston Lacy

Image via Paramount Pictures

Preston Lacy is the main face of pain featured on Jackass Forever’s poster on IMBD.com. He’s instantly recognizable as Jackass’s only tenured plus-sized star. He’s known for his antics with Wee Man, so it’s likely Lacy saw an increase in pain and less funny skits chasing Wee Man in public. Lacy stays active on social media and does stand-up comedy when he’s not stunting with his old friends.

Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña returns representing the old guard as well. Outside of being his own brand, skateboarding, and being a businessman, Wee Man is an original Jackass who is most noted for his team-up skits with Preston Lacy. In the same interview with Chris Pontius, Wee Man spoke about the difference of making a Jackass movie during the pandemic saying, “There was no funny or cute bits I did. They were all straight to pain because of COVID. So we’d be doing funny cute public reaction bits [in the past], and we couldn’t really do that this time.”

Dave England

While he may not have built his brand as big or bright as some of the other gentlemen, Dave England is a core member of the Jackass line-up that’s saddled up for another ride. Known for his poop antics and painful wailing, England sells merch through his website and participates in the odd project between Jackass installments.

Erin McGhehey

Image via Paramount Pictures

Erin McGhehey is treated as the youngest brother in each Jackass picture. His older siblings and friends tell him they’re all going to do something really exciting, and it often ends with McGhehey being bruised and abused. Alongside Knoxville’s brain hemorrhage, McGhehey might have suffered the worst injury in Jackass Forever–a ruptured testicle he received after he “begged” Dave England to jump a pogo stick onto his groin.

Besides these guys, Bam Margera is credited with concepts on the film, but he was very publicly removed from the project after allegedly violating a “wellness agreement” that prohibited the presence of specific substances in his system. Many of the Jackass Forever crew have found their way towards a cleaner kind of living, and those lifestyles were meant to be reinforced on set. Margera filed a lawsuit against Paramount, Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine–the director–and writer and producer Spike Jonze following his termination.Related:'Jackass Forever': New First Look Images Tease an Older, Greyer, But Not Wiser Return to Mayhem

The New Blood

Eric Manaka

Image via Paramount Pictures

Eric Manaka joins the crew after working with Johnny Knoxville and Chris Pontius on Action Point. He’s an English athlete and artist who can be seen in the trailer riding a bike into a fake painted backdrop–Wile E. Coyote style.

Jasper Dolphin

Image via Paramount Pictures

After working with director Jeff Tremaine in Loiter Squad and Jasper & Errol’s First Time, Jasper Dolphin, and his dad Dark Shark, joined the Jackass Forever production. Dolphin is most noted for his music as a member of Odd Future–the now-defunct rap collective.

Poopies

Image via Paramount Pictures

Poopies seems like a man born just late enough to still be a part of Jackass before the old guard rides off into the sunset. Poopies got his name after getting arrested for defecating in the middle of the street whilst wearing a gorilla mask on a dare. He’s the brave gentleman from the trailer who encourages a venomous snake to bite him in the face–he seems right at home among the fellas.

Rachel Wolfson

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rachel Wolfson is a comedian and YouTuber, and she’s the First Lady of Jackass. She’s the only new cast member that comes in fresh with no ties to the main cast. “Knoxville liked her Instagram and thought she was funny,” director Jeff Tremaine told Thrillist.

Zach Holmes

Image via Paramount Pictures

Another natural addition to the team includes Too Stupid to Die’s Zach Holmes. The “zackass” brings his love for pain to the big screen with the men who undoubtedly inspired his aspirations.

With additional stunts featuring Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator, Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Paul, Chris Raab, The Dudesons, and more, check out everyone in Jackass Forever, opening in theaters on February 4, 2022.

