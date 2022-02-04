They also talks about if Jackass can continue with a new generation or if this is the end.

With Jackass Forever now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine about the making of the Jackass sequel. As a longtime fan of the Jackass series, I’m happy to report the new film will make you laugh a lot, and it’ll probably make you look away from the screen a few times. Besides Wee Man, Pontius, and Steve-O, Jackass Forever also stars Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, Danger Ehren, Dave England, Preston Lacy. The new cast members being added to Jackass Forever include Sean “Poopies” McInerney and Jasper Dolphin, both of which starred in the recent Jackass Shark Week special, Too Stupid To Die’s Zach Holmes, the mononymous Jasper, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson. You can also look forward to seeing skating legend Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator, UFC champion Francis Ngannou, Chris Raab, Rob Dyrdek, Machine Gun Kelly, and Eric André.

During the interview, Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine talked about revealed what Jackass fans would be surprised to learn about the making of a Jackass movie, if they’re allowed to mess with Spike Jonze on set, and if they have any stunts they’ve been wanting to pull off that they haven’t done due to budgetary reasons. In addition, they talked about if this is the end of Jackass, how they’ll be releasing a Jackass 4.5 with a lot of new footage, how it will contain more “full frontal male nudity than you ever wanted,” and more.

Watch what Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine had to say in the player above and below is a list of everything we talked about.

Johnny Knoxville and Director Jeff Tremaine

Are they allowed to mess with Spike Jonze on set?

What would Jackass fans be surprised to learn about the making of a Jackass movie?

Did they have a longer cut of the movie?

Will there be an extended cut on the Blu-ray?

They confirm they’ll be releasing a Jackass 4.5 version on home video and it will contain more “full frontal male nudity than you ever wanted.”

Do they think Jackass can continue with a new generation or could this be the end?

Do they have any stunts they’ve been wanting to pull off that so far they haven’t done due to budgetary reasons?

Here’s the official synopsis for Jackass Forever:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in jackass forever.

