One of them is called Poopies, because of course he is.

There are just a couple of things you need to know about Jackass Forever: first of all, it's brimming with all of the sadistic, slapstick violence that we've come to expect from Johnny Knoxville & co.; secondly, one of the newbies is called Poopies, because of course he is. Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios have just released a new featurette introducing some of the freshmen of the expanded motley crew, and some of them might just be as twisted as the originals.

The newbies, who get a lot of camera time in the clip, are the aforementioned Poopies, Zach Holmes, London-born Eric Manaka, the mononymous Jasper, and Rachel Wolfson (did somebody say girl power?) Jasper introduces himself and Holmes emphatically: "I wanna say my name," the daredevil proclaims, before sliding down a soapy tarp. One of the final sequences shown in the trailer is a classic: Knoxville, bestowed with angelic wings, is shot out of a cannon - with a huge grin on his face, not least.

Last year, Knoxville said that Forever would be his last film in the franchise. He said: "You can only take so many chances before something irreverible happens." At 50-years-old, Knoxville stated, "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around."

Age is most certainly on this old dog's mind, but it's a surprise, according to Knoxville, that a fourth Jackass has happened at all. "Filming Jackass at this age is much the same as it ever was, with two big differences [...] Our bones break significantly easier. And it takes less to knock us completely unconscious." It was both of these reasons, plus the concussions he sustained on the set of 2018's Action Point, that he thought Forever would never come to fruition. "I knew that my stunt career was winding down after that film," he said.

Catch the trailer, and an array of new posters centering on the fresh faces, below. Jackass Forever shoots out of a cannon and into theaters on February 4. For more updates and exclusive news, fans can go by the analog method of the early nineties: text 585-JACKASS (585-522-5277). Alternatively, if you want to stay in the current decade, you can go to this site.

The official synopsis for Jackass Forever is given as follows:

"Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original Jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever."

