The Jackass crew is back and heading home! Jackass Forever will be available for purchase on Digital on March 29; you can grab it individually or as a 4-movie bundle with Jackass: The Movie, Jackass: Number Two, and Jackass 3. It will then become available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 19. You'll also be able to stream the movie on Paramount+ as early as March 22.

Jackass Forever saw the return of the Jackass crew, with some new friends and a lot of celebrity guests, eleven years after the release of Jackass 3. The ensemble delighted fans and critics alike with a film full of brand new and extremely dangerous stunts, outrageous pranks, and all-around bad ideas. Jackass Forever saw the return of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña, "Danger Ehren" McGhehey, Preston Lacy from the original television series and first three films. On top of that, Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator, Eric André, Machine Gun Kelly, and more celebrity guests make appearances in the fourth installment.

The cover art for the physical media can be recognized as a stunt from the film, featuring Knoxville getting flipped into the air by a charging bull — a sight that should excite and delight any Jackass fan. Fans will also get to experience almost 40 minutes of footage not seen in theaters when they purchase the Digital or Blu-ray versions.

Check out the complete list of bonus stunts below:

Tarantula Bite

Face Your Rear

Dark Shark & The Bear

Fire In The Hole

Broke Zach Mountain

Virtual Reality

Plug And Arrow

The Breakaway

Soccer Ball Surprise

Poopies Only Wipes Twice

Fire Extinguisher

Wee Man Throws Zach Under The Bus

Toilet Geyser

Telephone Pole (Susan)

Telephone Pole (Millie)

Telephone Pole (A.D.)

The Jackass franchise was created by Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and Spike Jonze. Jackass Forever was Co-produced by cast members Steve-O and Pontius. Shanna Zablow Newton and Greg Iguchi served as executive producers, with Knoxville, Tremaine, and Jonze producing. Tremaine also directed the film.

Get Jackass Forever when it becomes available for purchase on Digital on March 29 or on Blu-ray and DVD on April 19.

Read the official synopsis for Jackass Forever below:

Older and grayer but not wiser, Johnny Knoxville and the gang are back for another outrageous round of stunts and bad ideas. With new friends and loads of celebrity guest stars, the crew take pranks to ridiculous lengths where absolutely no one is safe and all senses are frayed. From exploding port-a-potties to hockey pucks to the nuts and performing magic for an unamused bull, jackass forever is a hilarious roller coaster ride like you’ve never experienced before.

