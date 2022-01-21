A staple of early 2000’s skateboard culture that inspired many bad decisions by teenagers around the world, the reckless and hilarious stunt men and professional skateboarders known as Jackass are back with a new, and much more mature film.

Jackass Forever, directed by Jeff Tremaine is the fourth installment of the title films created by the Jackass franchise. A mix of psychedelic, childlike whimsy meets street skating, hilarious pranks, and wild dares. With a more sober and aged cast, audiences can't wait to see the hilarious and stupid magic between these old friends on the big screen again.

The hysterical, daring and sometimes just plain weird stunt-centered franchise started with the CKY film series created in 1999 by BAM and his brother Jess Margera, alongside Rake Yohn, Brandon DiCamillo, Ryan Dunn and Raab Himself. When others were trying to get spots in skateboard and stunt performers videos, the CKY crew decided to create and produce their own, eventually making four CKY films before the adaptation into the Jackass series on MTV. The Jackass franchise has gone on to define a generation, creating three bingeable Seasons of the television series and nine films, including the Bad Grandpa series.

The skateboarding stuntmen are now in the fourth installment of the title films. With the cast now in their 40’s and 50’s, the hope is that the stunts will be crazier and weirder than ever before. If you’re looking to learn more about the epic film’s release date, casting changes, and filming injury insights, this article will be your crash course.

Is There A Trailer Available?

If you want to get an early look at the film, a trailer for Jackass Forever was released in July 2021, focusing thematically on getting back together with old friends. Starting with a sentimental look into the past, the trailer goes on to slap you in the face with some of the hilarious and reckless stunts that the cast will be performing in this new movie.

What Will Jackass Forever Be About?

Audiences can expect to see the cast up to their regular, wild antics. The trailer, though, does not allude to any of the more gross skits for which the team is known.

With eleven years between the third and fourth films, fans of the original series are wondering if they will see the same craziness in the stunts with a cast who have aged over a decade. That query can be answered with the following filming incidents; During the two days of test filming, professional skateboarder Aaron “Jaws” Homoki broke his wrist. Following this incident the team received a green-light to start filming. Within two days both Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O were hospitalized for on-set injuries. While the context for these injuries was not disclosed we will definitely see what caused them upon the film's release. Additionally, in an interview with his podcast The Nine Club, Wee-Man stated that Jackass Forever “hurt the most”, so it is not likely the team has lowered their standards of reckless hilarity.

In the trailer we see Johnny Knoxville going face to face with a bull for the fourth time in the Jackass film series. This is one of the many ways that the fourth installment will pay homage to earlier skits. In addition, Knoxville will be making an appearance as his Bad Grandpa character.

Who Will We See In The Jackass Forever Cast?

In a 2018 AltPress interview, Johnny Knoxville speaks about bringing new cast members onto the Jackass team, stating he wanted to “bring in some fresh blood into it.” Audiences can expect to see some familiar faces making appearances, such as comedian prankster Eric Andre, new Jackass cast member Jasper Dolphin of Odd Future, Machine Gun Kelly and more. Raab Himself from the original series has been said to make a cameo appearance in the film, as will The Dudesons, a Finnish stunt group with a similar series, and longtime friends of the Jackass cast. Additionally, professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, who appeared in the first Jackass film will be making a return appearance.

Audiences can expect to see most of the original cast members in Jackass Forever, including ringmaster Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O (who celebrated 13 years of sobriety in March of 2021), Jason “Wee Man” Acuna, Chris “Party Boy” Pontius, Dave England, Ehren “Danger Ehren” McGehey, Brandon DiCamillo, Preston Lacy, and Loomis Fall.

Sadly there are some original cast members who will not be returning; Ryan Dunn, who passed away in a tragic car accident in 2011, and his best friend and CKY creator Brandon “BAM” Margera who has recently been in and out of rehab. Having struggled with addiction and alcoholism since Dunn’s death, BAM has noted his substance abuse as a coping mechanism. Margera has also stated that the pain and injuries sustained from the stunts created an addiction to painkillers. Margera was set to be part of the fourth Jackass film, but after he failed to comply with a sobriety agreement, the professional skateboarder was removed from the film’s cast. Following his removal from the film Margera filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Paramount Pictures, MTV Studios, Dickhouse Productions, director Jeff Tremain as well as executive producer Spike Jonze for enforcing the sobriety agreement. Margera has been very public with his side of the story through social media. In May of 2021, Steve-O commented on Margera’s Instagram post about the situation, stating “We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick,” Margera has gone on to state that he is working to get healthy.

When Will Jackass Forever Be Released?

Originally scheduled for March of 2021, the release date for Jackass Forever has been delayed multiple times due to Margera’s lawsuit. The date has been pushed back to July of 2021, then to September, then October, and now February 4, 2022.

Will This Be The Last Jackass Film?

While the franchise may go on after Jackass Forever, it may not be in the same way. Johnny Knoxville has stated in an interview with GQ that this may be his final film with the franchise, noting the danger and probability of injury on set. When talking to USA Today Knoxville stated "You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens… I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around.”

Additionally a Jackass 4.5 has been mentioned by multiple cast members, and if it is produced it will likely be similar to Jackass 2.5 and Jackass 3.5, which feature hilarious behind the scenes footage, outtakes, and leftover stunt footage that didn’t make the first cut.

Where To Watch Jackass Forever

Paramount hopes to release in theaters for a period of time before adding the film to stream exclusively on their streaming service, Paramount+ which offers subscriptions starting at $4.99 a month.

Where To Rewatch and Catch Up

If you want to feel the early 2000s nostalgia and rewatch the original series and films, they are luckily easy to find. Episodes of the original series are available for purchase on AppleTV for $0.99 each, as well as GooglePlay, Amazon Prime, Youtube and Vudu for $1.99 each. The films are included with Paramount+ and Amazon Prime streaming services as well as available for purchase on Youtube and GooglePlay for $2.99 and AppleTV for $3.99.

