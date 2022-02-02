For over two decades, the Jackass crew has injured, embarrassed, harassed, and disgusted each other for our amusement, and for the amusement of each other. In the twenty years of Jackass movies, this group has done some of the most insane things ever performed on camera and shown in theaters. We have seen so many bodily fluids, so many pairs of balls. This sort of childish absurdity has almost made it seem like this gang was ageless, as if finding new ways to hit each other in the groin had actually caused them to find the secret to eternal youth. With the original Jackass team all in their late 40s-to-early 50s, it’s time for them to hang up their cups, rest their weary balls, and keep their vomit in their body for once. It’s time to say goodbye to Jackass, in at least the iteration that we’ve known it in for all these years, with Jackass Forever.

Jackass Forever isn’t just another fantastic and hilarious installment in one of the most brilliant comedy movie series of the 21st century, it’s also a remembrance of the joy this team has brought to audiences for so long. Johnny Knoxville might have a shocking head of gray hair now, Chris Pontius now has a kid, and Steve-O has been sober for a while, but when this group gets together, that same jubilation over their shared dumb ideas is still as infectious as ever. These guys know this is probably their last hurrah (Knoxville has previously stated this is his final Jackass film), so Jackass Forever becomes an opportunity to revisit their past stunts, try out ideas they could never get to work, and introduce the potential next wave of jackasses.

For example, one of the most memorable sketches from the original MTV series was Knoxville’s cup test, in which Knoxville had a group of children kick him in his balls to see if the cup worked. Almost a quarter-century later, Jackass Forever takes this idea up several notches, putting Ehren McGhehey through a series of cup tests, such as receiving a punch in the cup from MMA fighter Francis Ngannou, or having Dave England use a pogo stick on the cup, while Danger Ehren wears it. After fourteen years of experimentation, the group dedicates itself to trying to finally light an underwater fart. And, of course, what would a Jackass movie be without Knoxville coming face-to-face with a bull, which leads to the worst injury he’s ever received in these films. This group may be older, but they certainly haven’t learned from their past mistakes.

But despite every Jackass movie and TV episode beginning with a warning that people shouldn't attempt any of the stunts they're about to see, Jackass has certainly inspired a new generation to carry the torch. Jackass Forever introduces new cast members Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes, Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin, his father Compston “Darkshark” Wilson, and Eric Manaka. This new crew is just as daring, and especially with Poopies, Holmes, and Wolfson, we get that same spirit of being open to whatever crazy idea that’s on the table. In one segment, “The Quiet Game,” Wolfson and Poopies face-off against Steve-O in a series of challenges where they have to remain quiet. Especially when put side-by-side with one of Jackass’ most audacious members, it seems like this new team would keep the Jackass name in good hands.

Yet even as the stunts have grown more intricate and ridiculous, the ideas have become more ambitious, and the openings have become even more preposterous, Jackass has always been a surprisingly charming look at friendships, and nowhere is this more apparent than in Jackass Forever. It’s truly lovely at this point to see Knoxville shock Steve-O with a projective straight to the head, then go over and hug him, or after a stunt to have Holmes say “I love you, dude" to Poopies, a new bond already forming. This sense of brotherhood has always permeated this series, but as the old crew says their goodbyes, and the new crew sees themselves as part of a series that they’ve always loved and admired, it’s hard not to get wrapped up in the warmth and tenderness this gang has for each other.

As Jackass Forever lets the older cast members head off into the sunset, it’s time to consider the Jackass crew one of the great comedy troupes, with consistently excellent concepts, a perfect balance of sensibilities, and varying types of humor that provide something for everyone. Knoxville has proven himself to be one of the most daring actors in movie history, and the extent to which this group has gone over this series for a laugh is truly astonishing. At this point, the Jackass team is the closest thing the 21st century has to the Marx Brothers or The Three Stooges.

The Jackass franchise has always been a testament to adult friendships, making crazy ideas a reality, and the resilience of the human body. Jackass Forever is ingenious, disgusting, and one of the most hysterical films you’ll see this year, while also managing to be a wonderfully touching celebration of these jackasses and their history together. Jackass Forever is a fitting conclusion to this ludicrous series for Knoxville and possibly the rest of the original team, but shows that no matter what comes next, the spirit of this series and these dumbass guys doing dumbass stuff together will always live on.

Rating: A-

Jackass Forever opens in theaters on February 4.

