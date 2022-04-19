For over two decades, the team at Jackass has been putting their lives — or at the very least, their bodies — on the line with a series of increasingly unbelievable, fascinating, and painful-looking stunts. Their latest outing Jackass Forever hit theaters earlier this year, and while it's been available for digital purchase since March, for wannabe daredevils that prefer physical media, the film is finally available on Blu-ray (with 40 minutes of footage not seen in theaters) and DVD. To celebrate, Collider has been given something very special — and unique — to award to one lucky Jackass fan: a Jackass skateboard signed by none other than two of the original daredevils Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville.

Jackass began life as an MTV reality show in the early 2000s. Despite a relatively humble original outing, with only 25 episodes between 2000 and 2002, the series became a household name, providing a whole new generation of young people with a long list of stunts they really shouldn't try at home, and a whole generation of parents with a list of stunts that would keep them up at night. The success of the franchise spawned several television spin-offs and the eventual Jackass movie series, beginning in 2002 with Jackass: The Movie.

Jackass remains a household name nearly 2 decades later, with Jackass Forever reuniting nearly the entire original cast — including Steve-O, Bam Margera, and Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, among others. The only one not present is Ryan Dunn, who died in a car accident in 2011. Franchise mainstay Johnny Knoxville, the only of the performers to appear in every Jackass-related movie, has indicated that Jackass Forever will be his last outing with the crew. If this is the case, it is the perfect swan song, as it is their most fun and outrageous series of pranks yet.

In addition to Jackass Forever being available on Blu-ray and DVD, a digital 4-movie Jackass Collection (Jackass: The Movie, Jackass: Number Two, Jackass 3, and Jackass Forever) is also out now.

If you want a chance to win this epic skateboard, all you have to do is email Collider at thecollidermailbox@gmail.com. Unfortunately, this contest is only open to readers in the United States. But that's all you have to do if you want to be in the running for this prize. The contest will be open until April 28th at 11:59 pm PST. After that, we will contact the winner and this Jackass skateboard will be theirs!

Check out the Blu-ray and DVD covers below and the totally tubular skateboard that you could win!

