With director Jeff Tremaine’s Jackass Forever opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Wee Man, Chris Pontius, and Steve-O about the making of the Jackass sequel. As a longtime fan of the Jackass series, I’m happy to report the new film will make you laugh a lot, and it’ll probably make you look away from the screen a few times. Besides Wee Man, Pontius, and Steve-O, Jackass Forever stars Johnny Knoxville, Danger Ehren, Dave England, Preston Lacy. The new cast members being added to Jackass Forever include Sean “Poopies” McInerney and Jasper Dolphin, both of which starred in the recent Jackass Shark Week special, Too Stupid To Die’s Zach Holmes, the mononymous Jasper, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson. You can also look forward to seeing skating legend Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator, UFC champion Francis Ngannou, Chris Raab, Rob Dyrdek, Machine Gun Kelly, and Eric André.

During the fun interview, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, and Steve-O revealed what Jackass fans would be surprised to learn about the making of a Jackass movie, if they use a safe word so people leave them alone on set, what day they were the most scared during filming and why, if they’re allowed to mess with Spike Jonze on set, and more In addition, they also talked about if they ever trade stunts on set because they don’t want to do one.

What would Jackass fans be surprised to learn about the making of a Jackass movie?

Do they get to use a safe word on set so director Jeff Tremaine knows to leave them alone?

When were they the most scared standing on the set of a Jackass movie?

Are they allowed to mess with Spike Jonze on set?

Do they ever trade stunts on set because they don’t want to do one?

Here’s the official synopsis for Jackass Forever:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.

