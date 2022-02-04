Paramount’s Jackass Forever is proving to be a strong contender for this week’s box office openers. Shown in 2,650 theaters across the United States, the slapstick comedy garnered $1.65 million dollars in its Thursday previews. It’s worth noting that around 300 theaters were closed yesterday due to the ongoing blizzard. According to Paramount, all the previously shuttered theaters should reopen on Friday, greatly increasing the opening box office for Jackass Forever.

While it’s not breaking records like other high-flying or swinging-daredevils did last month, Jackass Forever still beat out the weekend’s other wide opener, Lionsgate’s disaster film Moonfall which earned just about $700,000 in its Thursday previews. It’s a staggering number when comparing the two’s budgets, with Moonfall spending around $146 million and Jackass Forever budgeting only $10 million. The fifth installment in the long-running series, Jackass Forever is expected to make $15 million to $20 million in the weekend box office in North America.

Jackass Forever enters the scene as the second highest-earning Thursday preview for the franchise. It tops Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, a spin-off based on a character by Johnny Knoxville, which earned $1.4 million in 2013, and ranks just under Jackass 3-D’s $2.5 million preview. Both films skyrocketed $32 million and $50 million respectively during their weekend openings.

RELATED: How to Watch 'Jackass Forever': Is the Stunt Comedy Film Streaming or In Theaters?Jackass Forever marks the return of Knoxville alongside Wee Man, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy after an 11-year hiatus. Longtime producer and director Jeff Tremaine also returns as the group of stunt performers put every area- and we mean every area- of their body at risk for the sake of comedy, performing stunts and pranks on each other and the public. Former cast member Bam Margera was originally cast in the film but was fired during production. His filmed scenes remain in the final film, and he is credited as a cameo.

While Jackass 3-D’s $50 million seems like a stretch, this wouldn’t be Paramount’s first time revitalizing a decades-old franchise. Scream 5 went on to earn over $30 million in its opening weekend, and currently sits as the second-highest-grossing film of 2022 with $107.9 million worldwide. Using nostalgia but also incorporating new and interesting plots is a sure way to bring joy to audiences both new and old. While not plot-heavy like Scream, reviews for Jackass Forever promise a good time filled with laughter and incredible stunts.

Jackass Forever is playing in theaters now.

