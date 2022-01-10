Paramount has released the final trailer of Jackass Forever, the new chapter of the franchise famous for blowing up people in many creative ways. And by the looks of the new trailer, the Jackass crew is stepping up their game.

The new trailer gives us glimpses at the perilous pranks the new film crew will be involved in. As expected, we get to see Johnny Knoxville getting fired as a human cannonball while wearing angel wings, an image that’s been used to promote the upcoming sequel. However, the new trailer also teases other explosive pranks, like the crew trying to turn a toilet into a rocket or standing in the middle of a field that’s being bombarded by military jet planes. And if explosions are not enough for you, the new trailer also brings poisonous snakes, live tarantulas, electric wires applied to sensitive zones, and, of course, lots of punches in genitalia.

Fans of Jackass can put their minds to rest: the new movie will feature a lot of old and new faces getting hurt in numerous ways for our amusement. Besides Knoxville, Jackass Forever sees the return of Jackass favorites like Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy. In addition, new cast members being added to Jackass Forever include Sean “Poopies” McInerney and Jasper Dolphin, both of which starred in the recent Jackass Shark Week special, Too Stupid To Die’s Zach Holmes, London-born Eric Manaka, the mononymous Jasper, and Rachel Wolfson.

Jackass Forever is the fourth film in the franchise and Knoxville’s last appearance as part of the crew. Talking about the long years he spent putting his life at risk for Jackass, Knoxville said last year that “you can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens.” The star, now 50 years old, also underlined how he felt “extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around,” but that he must accept the limitations that come with old age. The sentiment is shared by Knoxville’s longtime crewmate, Steve-O. In Steve-O’s words:

“Filming Jackass at this age is much the same as it ever was, with two big differences. Our bones break significantly easier. And it takes less to knock us completely unconscious. Plus longer to wake up.”

After being delayed due to the pandemics, Jackass Forever is now coming out on February 4, 2022. The movie is reportedly the franchise’s last film, as the original crew retires from the dangerous pranks. Check the new trailer below.

Here’s Jackass Forever's official synopsis:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.

