Paramount Pictures has just released a new look at Jackass Forever, giving every elder millennial a reason to celebrate (with a reasonable dose of Tylenol for all of those old skateboarding injuries that seem to flare up in the winter).

The new glimpse into the long-awaited reunion film for the Jackass crew shows each of the members older, grayer, but just as dedicated to ridiculous and dangerous antics as ever. As Steve-O says, "[c]oncussions aren't great, but as long as you have them before you're 50, it's cool. And [Johnny Knoxville] is 49, so we're good." This reassurance comes just shortly before Knoxville's tussle with a bull, getting knocked into the air like a sack of flour.

What follows, however, is a thoughtful discussion on the film and the legacy of the Jackass franchise by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and the film's director, Jeff Tremaine. When the jackass series premiered in 2000 on MTV it sparked a whole onslaught of moral panic over the crew's tendency towards risky behavior and crude humor. The series, at the time, reflected the anxieties that come with a new generation of youth culture. However, as time has gone on, and after the franchise released its last Jackass film in 2011, the Jackass crew became a point of nostalgia rather than rebellion.

And it looks like the film is embracing its new phase within pop culture. As Jonze says of the film, "...what the movie feels like, to me, is like old friends, like seriously old friends being together again." Tremaine adds, "we all know each other's nuances, our vulnerabilities." And this is true not just for the Jackass crew, but for their viewers as well. The new trailer reflects a sense of affection and attachment that has developed throughout the many Jackass projects, not just among those involved in the film, but within the audience as well. Knoxville and Steve-O are not the only ones to come out of the past twenty years a bit battered and very bruised.

But just as the new trailer adds just a bit more wisdom and perspective to the project, it doesn't hold back from the over-the-top physical pranks that made the series famous. Just as they get misty-eyed over friendship, footage rolls of Knoxville tasing Tremaine, a gesture that might as well be a hug.

Jackass Forever is directed by Jeff Tremaine. The film is produced by Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville. Starring in the new film alongside Steve-O and Knoxville are Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. Some new faces are also joining the gang, including Jasper and Rachel Wolfson.

Jackass Forever will be released to theaters February 4th, 2022. You can watch the new look into the film below.

