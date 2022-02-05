They also reveal what 'Jackass' fans would be surprised to learn about the making of a 'Jackass' movie.

With director Jeff Tremaine’s Jackass Forever now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Jasper, and Sean “Poopies” McInerney about the making of the Jackass sequel. As a longtime fan of the Jackass series, I’m happy to report the new film will make you laugh a lot, and it’ll probably make you look away from the screen a few times. Besides Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, Danger Ehren, Dave England, Preston Lacy, the film also stars skating legend Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator, UFC champion Francis Ngannou, Chris Raab, Rob Dyrdek, Machine Gun Kelly, and Eric André.

During the interview, Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Jasper, and Sean “Poopies” McInerney talked about revealed what Jackass fans would be surprised to learn about the making of a Jackass movie, if they’re allowed to mess with Spike Jonze on set, if they get to use a safe word on set so Tremaine will leave them alone, what day they were the most scared on set, and a lot more. For more on Jackass Forever, you can read Ross Bonaime's glowing review or watch my interview with Danger Ehren, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and Eric Manaka.

Watch what Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Jasper, and Sean “Poopies” McInerney had to say in the player above and below is a list of everything we talked about.

Zach Holmes, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson and Sean “Poopies” McInerney

What would Jackass fans be surprised to learn about the making of a Jackass movie?

Do they get to use a safe word on set so director Jeff Tremaine knows to leave them alone?

Do they ever trade stunts on set because they don’t want to do one?

Have they spoken to director Jeff Tremaine about doing more Jackass as the next generation?

Are they allowed to mess with Spike Jonze on set?

When were they the most scared standing on the set of a Jackass movie?

Here’s the official synopsis for Jackass Forever:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in jackass forever.

