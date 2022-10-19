During an interview with Variety for his new Hulu series Reboot, stuntman and bull-taming legend Johnny Knoxville took a moment to reflect on his MTV brainchild Jackass. As a co-creator of one of the most defining MTV shows for early 2000s youth culture, the topic did briefly shift from Reboot to whether or not Knoxville foresees another installment in the calamity that is the Jackass franchise. To the delight of many a bonehead out there, Knoxville made it a point to deny that their most recent film was ever promoted as their last.

In the show, Knoxville plays a comedian who lives a fast life, but is given a chance to try out a more wholesome approach to stardom with a role in a brand-new 90s'-esque sitcom Step Right Up. For Knoxville, his most recent role as Clay Barber in this Hulu meta-series has him admitting that there's "..."more than a little" of himself in his character." Like Clay's unusually rowdy past, Knoxville's limelight roots trace back to a golden era of MTV when a little-known rag-tag group of rapscallions could dominate the broadcast by being absolutely feral and unhinged. Jackass featured a team of boys including Chris Pontius, Bam Margera, Steve-O and more who would enact a number of harebrained schemes that ranged from nearly-harmless bumper carts in a grocery store parking lot to a "BMX Joust."

In February 2022, Jackass Forever hit theaters, reuniting most of the original crew for another round of cringe-inducing antics, and introducing a handful of new faces to help carry the weight of all those pranks. The reception from fans was overwhelming, earning the sixth installment an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 91% among audiences. When asked why Forever was intended to be the final entry in their legacy of exploits, Knoxville responded:

"We never said whether it was or wasn’t [the final film]. That got written somewhere and people ran with it. If we did continue, we would lean on the younger cast more and the old guys would take a little step back but still be a part of it. I would have to step back because my neurologist said I can’t have any more concussions."

This simple (the concept, not the execution) yet effective approach to entertainment may have sparked inspiration in succeeding reality shows and online personalities' shticks, but these buddy shenanigans can't be replicated. When asked about why the show resonated with fans and ultimately brought forth a franchise of 6 films (if you don't include the extended editions), Knoxville said, "Jackass is a lot of things, but mostly it’s honest. And I think people appreciate that. All the pranks are real. The pain is real. The love amongst the guys is real. The fear on the set is real. We have truth on our side."

Whether the main crew continues to helm this wild franchise at the heart of these stunts or not, it's the hilarity and, dare I say it, friendship that has fans filling the theaters for more. So long as Knoxville and the others want to continue dreaming up death-defying schemes to watch a new generation test them out, we will be there ready to gasp and gag right along with them.

Reboot, starring Knoxville and Judy Greer, is available to stream on Hulu now.