Get your staples and butt cheeks ready! Jackass is heading to Paramount+, returning in its original form as a TV series. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish stated, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, “[b]ased off the success of Jackass Forever, we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+."

Paramount+ has already added the original series to its streaming platform. Jackass originally aired on MTV beginning in 2000. The series ran for three seasons, and also inspired several Jackass movies, including the latest film.

Jackass Forever was released to theaters in February of this year and brought in just over $80 million in box office off of a $10 million budget. The film, which brought much of the original Jackass crew back for another set of antics, included both audacious and dangerous stunts as well as some touching moments of bonding between the crew, who through the years have been brushed by tragedy, and struggled with addiction and recovery.

Jackass Forever starred many of the original Jackass crew, including Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O. Spike Jonze, who previously directed such films as 2013's Her, directed Jackass Forever, which is quite the turn from a poignant meditation on heartbreak. However, the newest film, now twenty years separated from the original series, does take a more series and reflective perspective than its original iteration. With the crew now well into middle age and facing the physical consequences of their stunts, the film is a meditation on time, aging, and the power of friendship.

The new pivot back to TV after the success of the latest film is only a preview of what is in store for Paramount+, with Bakish suggesting that the streaming service will likely pivot boxoffice success into streaming content in the future.

Paramount Pictures, MTV Entertainment, and Dick Productions brought Jackass back to the big screen, reviving it after a 12-year absence from theaters. Both Jackass Forever and the original series are now available to stream on Paramount+. The previous movies are also available to stream on Paramount+. It's not known when the new series will become available on the app, or who of the Jackass crew will be involved.

