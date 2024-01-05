The Big Picture Jackie Brown, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is regarded as one of his best films and a sincere throwback to blaxploitation cinema.

The plot revolves around Jackie, a flight attendant who becomes an informant against her drug dealer boss, leading to a complicated money exchange involving various characters.

In the end, Jackie walks away with $450,000, while Max, the bail bondsman, chooses to stay behind, resulting in a bittersweet ending for their potential romance.

Following up Pulp Fiction was always going to be an impossible task, and it seems as though Quentin Tarantino knew this. Instead of following up his decade-defining masterpiece with something even bigger and grander, he opted out for an adaptation of a pulpy (no pun intended) crime novel — Rum Punch. The title would end up becoming Jackie Brown, and despite a quieter roll-out than its predecessor, these days, it is regarded as one of Tarantino's best. Like a lot of his works, Jackie Brown is a partial throwback to another era in cinema. This time, it's his most overt throwback to blaxploitation cinema yet. And up until Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came along, this was the filmmaker at his most sincere. Jackie (played by the incredible Pam Grier, a blaxploitation legend) is Tarantino's most sympathetic character to date, made easier by her extremely likable personality, desire for a new life, and fun, flirtatious back and forth with Max Cherry (Robert Forster). You can't help but love Jackie Brown — both the character and the movie. Now that it's out on Netflix, there's never been a better time to dive into this underrated Tarantino classic.

Aside from a lengthy runtime, for the most part, Jackie Brown is about as simple as movies come. It's the story of the titular flight attendant, who is used by the law to become an informant against Ordell (Samuel L. Jackson, with a hilarious hairstyle), the drug dealer whom she works for. Criminal escapades become a bit more complicated towards the end, but by and large, this mostly operates as an easygoing hangout movie. Getting into the finer details, early on in the film, Jackie is arrested by ATF Agent Ray Nicolette (one of Michael Keaton's most underrated roles), bailed out by bail bondsman Max Cherry, and caught in the middle of everyone wanting a hefty chunk of cash for themselves — $550,000 to be exact. Ordell's side-girlfriend Melanie (Bridget Fonda) tries to conspire with a bumbling conman named Louis (Robert De Niro at his most awkward). Meanwhile, the police want to catch him transferring $50,000 so that they can arrest him! All the while, Jackie hopes to keep $500,000 of the cash for herself. While that all sounds complicated, the best part about Jackie Brown is getting to sit with these sleazy characters and listen to them rattle off that special brand of Tarantino dialogue. This has a plot that'll wrap you up for sure, but you don't have to catch every little detail to enjoy Jackie Brown.

'Jackie Brown' Begins Wrapping Up With a Complicated Money Exchange

That being said, what does happen with all that cash? Does Jackie walk away with the $500,000? Does Louis end up going along with Melanie's plot against Ordell? Or does Ordell walk away scott-free, rid of the cops with a fat wad of cash snug in his pocket? Well, as Jackie Brown makes real headway through its second act, Jackie, Ordell, Max, Melanie, and Agent Nicolette start scheming for a way to keep the cash for themselves. One of Ordell's contacts, Simone (Hattie Winston), is meant to perform a money exchange at a mall for him to retain the full $500,000. Simone leaves town after a practice exchange, in which she acquired $10,000, so he opts out for Melanie to perform it instead.

At the mall exchange, Jackie only hands off $40,000, unbeknownst to Ordell, Melanie, and Louis, leaving the rest for Max to take. Melanie and Louis make their way back to the car, only to realize that they can't find it. She begins to tease him incessantly, driving him absolutely nuts. Louis ends up shooting her in the parking lot and taking off to deliver the money to Ordell by himself. Once Louis gets there, he tells Ordell that he killed Melanie for being uncooperative, only for the two of them to realize that they didn't acquire a majority of the money in the first place. Ordell ends up shooting Louis after learning that Max was seen at the exchange, then makes a plan to finally take the money for himself.

Jackie Ends Up With $450k at the End of 'Jackie Brown'

Ordell has Max tell Jackie that he will kill both of them if she does not return the money. On top of that, he says that he will name her as an accomplice if she turns him into the police. Max later comes to Ordell's place with the promise that Jackie has the money back at his office, so they head that way. When they arrive, Ordell is shot and killed by the cops, who also have no idea how much money Jackie and Max actually still have. The cops walk away with the money that Ordell, Louis, and Melanie acquired at the mall exchange, and leave Jackie cleared of her charges for helping them out.

Jackie and Max Part Ways in Tarantino's Most Bittersweet Ending

After the cops head out, Jackie invites Max to join her in traveling to Madrid with the remaining $450,000. It doesn't take much for Max to choose to stay behind, despite clearly having some real chemistry with Jackie. The two of them share a kiss, and as they're looking each other in the eyes, Max takes a call for work. Jackie waves goodbye as he continues this business call. Once she walks out, Max hangs up, Bobby Womack's song "Across 110th Street" fires up, and the bail bondsman regrettably trudges off to the back of his office, slowly going out of focus. The final shot holds on Jackie's as she drives off, quietly singing along with Womack. It might be the realest ending in Tarantino's entire filmography. Despite their obvious feelings for each other, Max wants a simple life. With the way his last shot is framed, it leaves you wondering... does he actually want a life like that?

So, Jackie gets away with the money after all! Meanwhile, life goes back to normal for Max, with the threat of Ordell, Louis, and Melanie lying six feet under. It's a bittersweet Hollywood ending for the man behind the camera, but in the wake of Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown proved that Tarantino wasn't a one-trick pony. He would always have snappy dialogue, reference various eras of film, and have a sweet soundtrack backing every scene, but he also proves to have a real heart.

