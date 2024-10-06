The beauty of Quentin Tarantino's filmography is that there is no poor choice regarding your favorite of his work. While Pulp Fiction still holds the most sway among the public, one could feasibly make a case for Death Proof, perhaps his least-seen picture, as his most daring and inspired work. However, Jackie Brown, Tarantino's highly anticipated follow-up to Pulp Fiction, has become a favorite for the cinephilia crowd. Due to its literary roots, fixation on character, and sense of "maturity" on the writer-director's part, Tarantino's homage to Blaxploitation and '70s crime films has become a fashionable film to pick as your favorite. Over 25 years since its release, it has aged as well (if not better) as any Tarantino film. One of the stars of Jackie Brown, Michael Keaton, would agree, calling Tarantino's pulpy and humanist film simply "great."

Quentin Tarantino Pays Homage to Blaxploitation in 'Jackie Brown'

Quentin Tarantino burst onto the scene in the early 1990s, quickly becoming the face of the decade's independent revolution with Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. His knack for paying homage to genre films of the past combined with a defined sense of authorship made him a director worth obsessing over. He was theoretically allowed to go in any direction following the triumph of Pulp Fiction, but in typical Tarantino fashion, he went slightly off-kilter, adapting someone else's work and giving it ever-so-slight revisions, enough to make it a unique Tarantino creation. Based on Elmore Leonard's novel Rum Punch, Jackie Brown features a rich ensemble cast, but two of its stars — Pam Grier as the titular flight attendant/drug courier, and Robert Forster as bail bondsman Max Cherry — represent the apex of Tarantino's casting sensibilities. Seen as cast-offs from the 1970s, sparks fly between Grier and Forster, who shine as aging, directionless people in their middle age.

In this deep cast that includes Tarantino staple Samuel L. Jackson, Bridget Fonda, and Robert De Niro, is Michael Keaton as Ray Nicolette, the ATF agent who arrests Jackie and uses her to coordinate a sting operation on her employer, Ordell Robbie (Jackson). Keaton, reclaiming his glory days with the recent release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is an actor synonymous with career peaks and valleys. In 1997, years after walking away from Batman, Keaton was on a relative downswing. Tarantino, who has revived more acting careers than anyone, provided Keaton with a soulfully understated and charming performance as the earnest federal officer, who later made a cameo in another Elmore Leonard adaptation, Steven Soderbergh's Out of Sight.

Michael Keaton Praises 'Jackie Brown's Beautiful Simplicity and Artistic Direction

"Jackie Brown's great!" Michael Keaton (or Michael Douglas Keaton, rather) exclaimed in a video for Wired. "All of [Tarantino's] movies are great, but [Jackie Brown] broke everything down to the simplest form: telling just a really simple narrative," the actor explained, praising the aesthetic and classic R&B and soul soundtrack in the film. Keaton's concise analysis of the film distills its brilliance. While Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction were flashy, heightened riffs on genres that deconstructed tropes and played for unforgettable shock moments, Jackie Brown shows Tarantino at his most humanist. "Just because you are a character, doesn't mean you have character," Harvey Keitel's Winston Wolf proclaimed in Pulp Fiction. It seemed as though Tarantino took his own line as advice, as the characters in Jackie Brown, from Jackie, Max, Ordell, Ray, are emblematic of Tarantino's fascination with pastiche '70s figures, but they are fleshed out with intimate details and nuances.

While the plot of Jackie Brown, paying tribute to Leonard's work, is novelistic in its richness, it ultimately serves as background noise, as the heart of the film is about character relationships. The money exchange that pits these characters on opposite sides of the law against each other is inconsequential compared to the more daunting issues regarding Jackie and Max's sense of being lost to time. Whether it's true or not, they see the opportunity to walk away with tens of thousands of dollars in cash as a chance to make something worthwhile of their lives after years of being thankless servants as flight attendants and bondsmen.

Labeling Tarantino's work on Jackie Brown as his most "mature" effort seems like a back-handed comment towards the rest of his filmography, but rather, it's meant to signify Tarantino's using these icons of '70s genre cinema to explore their lives away from the genre milieu with emotional clarity, where he ponders how their lives would pan out once they got too old to be partaking in drug running. Tarantino's restraint from fetishizing Pam Grier, a sex symbol in her prime, is nothing short of a miracle. Jackie Brown has grown from becoming an overlooked gem that couldn't live up to the immeasurable hype following Pulp Fiction to perhaps his finest achievement as an artist. Somehow, with only his third film, Quentin Tarantino made a romantic, late-period reflection on life and his entire career with a seasoned touch.

