Once upon a time, a certain legendary action star, Jackie Chan, favored performing his own wildly dangerous movie stunts which captivated audiences and made him into the global superstar he is today. Now a septuagenarian, Chan is well past those years, but with the use of AI, we’re seeing Chan as a de-aged warrior in his latest role in the fantasy action, A Legend. A sequel to the 2005 fantasy thriller, The Myth, A Legend reunites Chan with his frequent collaborator, Stanley Tong. Tong has directed Chan in several movies, including the super hit Supercop and Police Story films, as well as Rumble in the Bronx. A newly released trailer for the movie sees Chan playing dual roles, an archaeologist named Professor Fang and a twenty-something leader of the Han Dynasty named Zhao Zhan, the latter of whom appears in Fang’s fantasies.

A Legend follows Chan’s Professor Fang, an archaeologist who, after discovering an ancient artifact during a glacier expedition, instantly notices its similarity with a jade pendant he has seen in his dreams. Curious to prove his suspicions, Fang and his team of students embark on a journey to the Glacier Temple to discover the real truth behind his dreams. Through their discoveries, “Fang unwittingly establishes a mystical connection with a heroic Han dynasty general, blurring the lines between past and present right as the general prepares to wage war against the brutal Hun army.”

Both the ancient Western Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 24) and modern-day times are abundantly featured in the trailer, which opens with a young Chan as Zhan on the battlefield. Unlike the de-aged Chan, the battle sequences look to be executed without artificial intelligence. There are plenty of sword duels and horseback riding men firing flaming arrows as Zhan is depicted as a valiant war general determined to fight to the finish. In the present day, Fang establishes that the pendant has magical powers as it uses dreams as a medium and carries the spirit of the dead. Fang’s fantastical imagination also captures the love story between Zhan and a Chinese Princess who’s also quite skilled in combat.

Who Else Stars in 'A Legend'?

A Legend stars some notable Chinese film stars who've previously co-starred with Chan, including Bextiyar Gülnezer (Dynasty Warriors), Yixing Zhang (Ming Dynasty), Aarif Lee (Wolf Pack), Chen Li (Sky Hunter), Max Huang (Hidden Strike), Kim Hee-seon (Bichunmoo), Shawn Dou (Flowers of War) Yecheng Zheng (Royal Nirvana), and Coulee Nazha (Police Story).

The movie is produced by Barbie Tung, Defu Jiang, Dong Yu, and Hongbo Yin. A Legend opened in China in July 2024 and subsequently debuted in other theaters across Asia. From January 21, 2025, American audiences will be let in on the fun thanks to Well Go US who’s handling the distribution on this side of the Pacific. Check out the trailer above.

A Legend will premiere in the US in theaters and on digital on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.