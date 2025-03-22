Jackie Chan is one of the greatest martial arts stars of all time. His action movie legacy was assured long before he'd found success in Hollywood and his films rank among the genre's most essential. What makes Chan so unique among his martial arts peers isn't his ability to craft thrilling action movies, but the unique way in which he combines his action with comedy.

Though Chan has explicitly stated he wasn't inspired by silent film stars like Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd, since their work wasn't available to him when he began his action comedies, the comparisons are apt, given Chan's propensity for physical comedy and slapstick that goes hand in hand with his death-defying stunt work and fight choreography. There's no other action-comedy star quite like Jackie Chan, and these ten films are proof of that.

10 'Miracles' (1989)

Directed by Jackie Chan

Image via Golden Harvest

Though not as acclaimed as some of his other classics, Miracles is an underrated film among Chan's filmography. Inspired by the Frank Capra films Lady for a Day and Pocketful of Miracles, which were both based on the same Damon Runyon short story, the film is set in the 1930s. It stars Chan as a poor man from the country who finds himself out of his depth in Hong Kong until he is unwillingly named as the successor to a prominent gangster boss.

One of Chan's most technically impressive films, with elaborate camera work and set design to complement the always impressive stunt work, it isn't as action-packed as some of Chan's best films, but there's plenty of comedy, romance and music to pick up the slack. Miracles is an unsung gem with lots of charm.