On Tuesday, The Filmart market featured a welcome and rare appearance by martial arts actor and legend, Jackie Chan, as he announced Emperor Motion Pictures' (EMP) New Police Story 2. Chan who will both star in and produce the film was accompanied by Hong Kong actor, martial artist, singer, songwriter, popstar and heartthrob, Nicolas Tse, who will make his directorial debut with the project.

As its title would imply, the movie will be the newest installment of a reboot of Chan's popular 1980s franchise depicting Chan as a Hong Kong supercop battling drug lords and corruption in the force. Produced under the Golden Harvest banner, Police Story (1985) and Police Story 2 (1987) are regarded as two of the most successful and popular films of Chan's career, with the original credited for featuring some of Chan's best and most elaborate actions scenes of all time. Chan would go on to further develop his police detective persona in 1992's Supercop, alongside Michelle Yeoh, who has successfully evolved from action star to Academy Award-winning actress.

Chan shared his excitement to revisit the franchise that not only enjoyed global success and helped to propel him to stardom, but also marked the development of the martial arts hero and is remembered for its famed and influential action sequences. Chan was also most attracted by the chance to work again with Nicolas Tse, his costar in 2004's New Police Story.

Image via EMP

EMP also produced the 2004 reboot. The film, which helped to launch Tse's career, focuses on Chan's police detective, reeling from the guilt of losing his team after being lured into a trap. New Police Story has little to do with the original franchise, focusing more on the action and less on the comedic elements of the original series, the antics of which often pay homage to silent film physical comedians like Buster Keaton.'

When Will 'New Police Story 2' Arrive in Theaters?

Chan has kept busy in recent years with appearances in Vanguard, Wish Dragon, Good Night Beijing, and All U Need is Love. In 2023, the actor will appear in Ride On, Teenage Mutant NInja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and S.N.A.F.U. Situation Normal: All F---ed Up. Chan is also expected in to star in the upcoming Legend in 2024. No word yet on an exact release date but New Police Story 2 is expected to be hit theaters in 2024.