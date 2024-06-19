No movie star in the world has the same legacy and influence in cinema as that of Jackie Chan. His acrobatic and slapstick fight choreography, impeccable comedic timing, and innovation in stunt work influenced franchises such as The Matrix, John Wick, Kill Bill, and The Kingsmen. Presenting him a lifetime achievement award at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards, Quentin Tarantino named him "one of the best filmmakers the world has ever known" and "one of the greatest physical comedians since sound came into film."

With a personality as wide as the Earth and reverence in the Western and Eastern hemispheres, Chan developed a career based on Kung Fu chops, action-first directing, and versatile acting in comedy and drama. With his career reaching a staggering 62nd year of activity, a retrospective dive into his filmography is due. These are the best Jackie Chan films.

10 'Rush Hour' (1998)

Directed by Brett Ratner

For even the most aloof and indifferent media consumers, Chan is widely recognized for his performance opposite Chris Tucker in the Rush Hour franchise. While Rush Hour 2 is categorically "not horrible" and that DVD of Rush Hour 3 collects dust in your basement, the first film in the series remains as funny and action-packed as it was 26 years ago. Following Chan as Chief Inspector Lee, he flies from Hong Kong to Los Angeles to find the Chinese consulate's kidnapped daughter, only to be "babysat" by LAPD Detective James Carter (Tucker).

Rush Hour is about as 90s as a film can get: a buddy cop action comedy premise, a movie star paired with a rising stand-up comic, and a win at the MTV Movie Awards. Yet it's Chan and Tucker's chemistry that remains timeless. Compared to his previous output, Chan's comedy chops are more subdued and rely on being the straight man to the wild card of Tucker. Rush Hour firmly seated Chan at the Hollywood table for the next decade and a half as a worldwide star, and funny enough, it spawned the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

9 'Police Story 2' (1988)

Directed by Jackie Chan

Police Story 2 had high expectations from the start, but Chan knew what he had in mind for the sequel and used the previous film's criticisms as a stepping stone. With Chan Ka-Kui now demoted to highway patrol, he visits Bali with his girlfriend May (Maggie Cheung) for vacation. But when bombers destroy a shopping mall, he's enlisted to solve the case, all while crime lord Chu Tao (Chor Yuen) returns to gain revenge on Chan.

Critics and scholars agree that there's not much story to Police Story 2 (ironic eh). But what it does bring is fewer emotions and more action realism, a nice middle ground for audiences getting into Hong Kong martial arts cinema. The film tones down Chan's acting in favor of his directing skills, sacrificing violence for tighter pacing and marvelous, albeit fewer, stunts and action set pieces. Police Story 2 tries to continue the momentum of the breakout franchise to varying degrees. Nonetheless, it is a worthwhile film and one where Chan grows as a filmmaker.

8 'Wheels on Meals' (1984)

Directed by Sammo Hung

For a period in the 1980s, Chan collaborated with schoolmates and actors Yuen Biao and Sammo Hung, known collectively as the Three Brothers. In the film Wheels on Meals, Chan stars as Thomas, a Chinese expat in Barcelona who operates a fast food van with his cousin David (Biao) and practices martial arts in their off time. When their P.I. friend Moby (Hung) is tasked with protecting a pickpocket, Sylvia (Lola Forner), they use their martial arts skills to fend off a biker gang, with plenty of hijinks.

Wheels on Meals was the first of two collaborations between Chan and legendary kickboxer Benny Urquidez. The final fight sequence in the movie is considered to be one of the best of all time, featuring Chan climbing a castle to rescue Sylvia and dynamic hand-to-hand combat between Chan and Urquidez. The film was also adapted into the arcade game Kung-Fu Master, one of the first ""beat 'em up brawler"" games and side-scrolling action games. It's vintage Chan with a tad of silliness, predicting the high-concept future of Chan's Hollywood career.

7 Dragons Forever (1988)

Directed by Sammo Hung and Corey Yuen

The often-forgotten Dragons Forever doesn't ring a bell to most cinephiles, but it is an absolute must-watch for Hong Kong completists. The final collaboration between Chan, Hung, and Biao follows lawyer Jackie Lung (Chan), hired by a chemical factory to investigate the owner of a local fishery (Deannie Yip) who's suing them. He enlists an arms dealer (Hung) and an inventor/criminal (Biao) to help, but things get dicey when the three find out the factory is a front for narcotics.

The film flopped at the box office, making only $11 million upon release. Hong Kong producer and martial artist Bey Logan gave a simple explanation of why the film underperformed: the cast played against type. Chan played a slimy womanizer. Biao was not an underdog but an eccentric and potentially mentally ill criminal. Hung ditched timidity for mischief. Logan explained that Hong Kong audiences are not privy to such departures. Yet, it's those subversions that keep the story and performances fresh, especially Chan. It exposed audiences to a different shade of Chan that wasn't shown, and despite the curveball in the 80s, Chan utilized depth for dramatic performances in the 2010s.

6 'Police Story 3: Supercop' (1992)

Directed by Stanley Tong

The third sequels have never really come close to replicating the original or the original sequel. But Police Story 3 (or Supercop in the U.S.) comes very close to achieving that. With Chan reprising his role as Hong Kong "supercop" Chan Ka-Kui, he's partnered with Interpol Superintendent Jessica Yang (Michelle Yeoh) to take down a drug cartel. Despite Chan not directing the film after the first two Police Story films, he was the stunt coordinator (or "action director") and produced the film, a first in the series.

Chan and Yeoh co-starring in a film were basically Pitt and Jolie co-starring in a film; a dream come true. The two performed their own stunts and fans have hallmarked the helicopter-train chase scene as a standout scene for its realism and riskiness, unlike most Hollywood stunts with doubles and special effects. Tarantino named the movie as one of his favorite movies in the last 32 years and that it featured some of the "greatest stunts ever filmed in any movie ever." Released by Dimension Films and Miramax in 1996, the film's success sparked Hollywood's interest in Chan and Yeoh's second career after a brief retirement in the late 80s.

Supercop Release Date July 4, 1992 Director Stanley Tong Cast Jackie Chan , Michelle Yeoh , Bill Tung Runtime 1h 36m Main Genre Action

5 'Snake​ in the Eagle​​​​​​'s Shadow' (1978)

Directed by Yuen Woo-ping