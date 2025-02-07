When it comes to action cinema, few names shine as brightly as Jackie Chan. With a career spanning over five decades, Jackie has become a global icon, known for his death-defying stunts, and unique blend of action and comedy. His films are endlessly entertaining, captivating audiences from all corners of the world. International audiences connect with him the most through his hilarious turn in the Rush Hour series. While he has been constantly releasing new movies in China, he will make his Hollywood return in Karate Kid: Legends alongside Ralph Macchio.

For now, we'll dive into the most thrilling Jackie Chan movies of all time. These films not only showcase his incredible physicality and creativity but also highlight his ability to tell iconic stories beloved by everyone. Whether he’s taking on a group of pirates or falling from a tall clock tower, Jackie’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of action filmmaking is unmatched. Each movie on this list is a testament to Jackie’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest action stars in cinematic history.

10 'The Foreigner' (2017)

Directed by Martin Campbell

The Foreigner is a revenge thriller that takes Jackie Chan into darker, more dramatic territory. The film follows Jackie as Quan Ngoc Minh, a humble restaurant owner whose life is shattered when his daughter is killed in a terrorist attack. Determined to find justice, Quan embarks on a relentless quest to uncover the identities of the attackers, crossing paths with a high-ranking government official (Pierce Brosnan) with ties to the IRA.

What makes The Foreigner thrilling is Jackie's ability to break new ground in his career at this stage in his career. While the film is more subdued compared to his earlier works, the fight scenes are more brutal, grounded and less acrobatic, while still showcasing Jackie's precision and physicality. The standout moment is a exhilarating hand-to-hand combat sequence in an apartment, where Jackie uses everyday objects as weapons, proving he’s still a master of inventive action. Directed by seasoned Martin Campbell, the film is an underrated entry in Jackie Chan's rich filmography.

9 'Wheels on Meals' (1984)

Directed by Sammo Hung

Wheels on Meals teams Jackie Chan with fellow martial arts legends Sammo Hung and Yuen Biao. The trio plays Thomas (Jackie), David (Biao), and Moby (Hung), three friends running a food truck in Barcelona. Their lives take a wild turn when they cross paths with Sylvia (Lola Forner), a pickpocket being pursued by a group of dangerous criminals. Wheels on Meals was so successful it even spawned a video game franchise called Spartan X.

The film is a showcase of Jackie, Sammo, and Yuen’s incredible chemistry and martial arts prowess. The final fight scene between Jackie Chan and Benny Urquidez, a kickboxer athlete nicknamed The Jet, is often called one of the best fight scenes in martial arts cinema, displaying of speed, precision, and creativity that remains unmatched until today. As a martial artist himself, Sammo Hung’s direction ensures that every fight scene is displayed in its full rawness. Wheels on Meals is a celebration of martial arts cinema at its finest, packed with heart, humor, and unforgettable stunts.

8 'New Police Story' (2004)

Directed by Benny Chan

New Police Story follows Inspector Chan Kwok-wing (Jackie Chan), a once-brilliant cop who spirals into alcoholism after his entire team is brutally killed by a group of high-tech, rogue thrill-seekers led by Joe (Daniel Wu). Haunted by guilt and failure, Chan is a broken man until he crosses paths with Frank (Nicholas Tse), a young, aspiring officer who helps him seek redemption by bringing justice to the group that killed his team.

New Police Story brings the franchise to the 20th century by combining modern, high-stakes action with raw emotions. The fight scenes are gritty and intense, reflecting the film’s darker tone, and Jackie’s performance is both physically and emotionally demanding. The standout sequence is the opening heist, where the criminals ruthlessly take down Chan’s team in a brutal and chaotic shootout. New Police Story is a great example of how to revive a beloved film series for a new generation.

7 'Rumble in the Bronx' (1995)

Directed by Stanley Tong

Rumble in the Bronx is the film responsible for introducing Jackie Chan to a wider Western audience. The film follows Keung (Jackie Chan), a Hong Kong cop who visits New York to help his uncle with his grocery store. What starts as a simple family visit quickly turns chaotic when Keung gets caught up in a war between a local street gang and a ruthless group of criminals.

Rumble in the Bronx immediately captured audiences' attention with its non-stop action and jaw-dropping stunts. Jackie delivers some of his most iconic moments, including the infamous hovercraft chase through the streets of New York and the rooftop fight scene where he battles a gang using whatever he can find—shopping carts, refrigerators, and even a mattress with fast and creative fight choreography. Rumble in the Bronx is a thrilling, action-packed ride that solidified Jackie’s status as a global action star.