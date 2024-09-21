Jackie Chan is a global icon famous for his unique blend of acrobatics, slapstick humor, and inventive fight choreography. In this regard, he's like Charlie Chaplin meets Bruce Lee. Chan broke through with martial arts films in the late 1970s before finding huge international success from the '80s onward. By the early 2000s, he was already a veritable institution and a subgenre unto himself. He's still active at 70, with several movies in the pipeline.

Like most great performers and filmmakers, Chan is also himself a cinema fan. In interviews, he has spoken about the artists and storytellers that he enjoys and who shaped his approach to storytelling. Some of Chan's favorite films are perhaps somewhat unexpected, like War and Peace, while others, like Buster Keaton's The General, make total sense. These movies are favorites of Jackie Chan, and he has recommended them over the years.

10 'The General' (1927)

Directed by Buster Keaton and Clyde Bruckman

Image via United Artists

"If you lose this war, don't blame me." This legendary Buster Keaton film was one of the movies included in Chan's list of his ten all-time favorite films, reported by Far Out Magazine. It's a silent classic about Johnnie Gray (Keaton), a train engineer in the American Civil War, who must save his beloved locomotive and rescue his fiancée (Marion Mack) from enemy forces. However, the plot is secondary to the physical comedy and action. The film is a masterclass in stunt work and is famous for its incredible set piece involving a train.

Chan himself is an incredibly physical performer, so it's easy to understand why he appreciates Keaton's work. The General, especially, is a rare blend of action, humor, romance, and tension that somehow works harmoniously throughout. The pacing is perfect and the gags come thick and fast. Not for nothing, The General is frequently ranked among the best physical comedies and silent movies ever made.

The General Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date January 2, 1927 Cast Buster Keaton , Marion Mack , Glen Cavender , Jim Farley , Frederick Vroom , Frank Barnes , Charles Henry Smith , Joe Keaton Writers Buster Keaton , Clyde Bruckman , Al Boasberg

9 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Directed by Robert Wise

Image via 20th Century Studios

"When the Lord closes a door, somewhere He opens a window." This beloved musical tells the story of Maria (Julie Andrews), a spirited young woman who becomes a governess for the seven children of Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer), a strict widower. Maria brings joy and music into the von Trapp family’s life, even as dark forces rise in power in the country around them and war looms. Though a touch sentimental, the film's songs are undeniably iconic and known across the globe.

The Sound of Music is another pick that may seem surprising at first but actually makes total sense, given that Chan is a prolific singer who has produced more than 20 albums since the early '80s. "I watched it over and over when I was a kid, and even though I couldn’t understand everything they were saying, I loved the songs and learned to sing along," Chan said.

8 'War and Peace' (1968)

Directed by Sergei Bondarchuk

Image via Mosfilm

"I love you too much. More than anything in the world." This Soviet film is another somewhat unexpected movie that made Chan's top ten. Adapted from Leo Tolstoy's epic novel, it tells the sweeping story of Russian aristocracy and soldiers during the Napoleonic Wars. With massive battle scenes, intricate character development, and stunning cinematography, War and Peace is considered one of the most ambitious film projects ever undertaken.

The book is a classic of world literature so the movie had big shoes to fill, yet it rises to the occasion on practically every front. It's dedicated to realism to the point that over ten thousand soldiers were used as extras for the big war set pieces. In this regard, War and Peace is in a league of its own when it comes to spectacle filmmaking. Not everyone liked its handling of the themes and characters, but this epic is monumental on a technical level. War and Peace is very much a product of time and place, unlikely to ever be repeated.

War and Peace (1965) Release Date March 14, 1966 Cast Ludmila Savelyeva , Sergey Bondarchuk , Vyacheslav Tikhonov , Viktor Stanitsyn , Kira Golovko Runtime 393 Minutes Writers Sergey Bondarchuk , Vasiliy Solovyov , Leo Tolstoy

7 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Image via Toho

"If we only defend, we lose the war." Chan included this Akira Kurosawa masterpiece among his all-time favorites as well. In this classic, a group of samurai are hired to protect a village from bandits. Led by Kambei (Takashi Shimura), a seasoned warrior, the samurai train the villagers in self-defense and prepare for an inevitable showdown. The story is not only entertaining but smart and emotional while also pushing the boundaries in terms of style and technique.

There's just so much subtlety and subtext here, with the viewer catching new details on repeated viewing. Consequently, Seven Samurai is widely regarded as one of the greatest movies in history, with its influence seen in countless action and adventure movies since. For example, Seven Samurai spawned countless direct remakes and is credited with popularizing the "assembling the team" trope. Its visual style and breakneck pacing were also soon copied by Hollywood, making the film a genuine watershed.

Seven Samurai Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 26, 1954 Cast Toshiro Mifune , Takashi Shimura Runtime 207 minutes

6 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

Image via MGM

"I can't go all my life waiting to catch you between husbands." Chan clearly has a soft spot for the classics, with Gone with the Wind also making his top ten. Set during the American Civil War, this historical epic focuses on Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh), a Southern belle determined to survive through the turmoil of the war and its aftermath. Along the way, she falls for Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) but marries Rhett Butler (Clark Gable).

Gone with the Wind is so famous and larger-than-life that it's more a myth than simply a movie. It was a box office phenomenon, grossing over $400m worldwide, then an unimaginable sum. In fact, Gone with the Wind remains the highest-grossing movie adjusted for inflation. It also dominated that year's Oscars, winning ten awards, including Best Picture. Modern critics have been a little harsher toward some of the film's historical elements, but it remains a towering project and perhaps the defining work of 1930s American cinema.

Gone With the Wind Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 15, 1939 Cast Thomas Mitchell , Barbara O'Neil , Vivien Leigh , Evelyn Keyes , Ann Rutherford , George Reeves , Hattie McDaniel Runtime 238 minutes Writers Margaret Mitchell , Sidney Howard , Oliver H.P. Garrett , Ben Hecht , Jo Swerling , John Van Druten

5 'Analyze This' (1999)

Directed by Harold Ramis

Image via Warner Bros.

"When I got into family therapy, this was not the "family" I had in mind." Like a zanier and more lighthearted The Sopranos, this comedy revolves around a mob boss, Paul Vitti (Robert De Niro), who suffers from anxiety attacks and seeks the help of a therapist, Dr. Ben Sobel (Billy Crystal). The two are great together; De Niro's tough gangster contrasts nicely with Crystal's neurotic, out-of-his-depth therapist.

Director Harold Ramis (Caddyshack, Groundhog Day) uses this premise to take some enjoyable, smart shots at the enduring gangster genre. A few of the scenes stumble a little, and the movie doesn't always pull off the tonal balance between action and comedy, but overall, it's a fun flick that's worth a watch. Fans of the leads are sure to get a kick out of it, at the very least. Joe Viterelli's supporting performance as Paul's henchman, Jelly, is also solid. Chan said he loved the movie "because of Robert De Niro."

RENT on APPLE

4 'My Fair Lady' (1964)

Directed by George Cukor

Image via Paramount Pictures

"The French don't care what they do actually, as long as they pronounce it properly." Loosely adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady follows linguistics professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison) and his attempts to transform Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn), a poor flower girl, into a refined lady. It's another movie that Chan included in his top ten, and he references it in his movie Shanghai Knights.

My Fair Lady is definitely not everyone's cup of tea, but the music is undeniably lively (especially numbers like "Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?," "Get Me to the Church On Time," and the classic "I Could Have Danced All Night"). Hepburn is also spellbinding, even if modern audiences are more mixed about the romantic elements and some of the movie's outdated tropes. Harrison is also great, nailing his character's pomposity and winning an Oscar for his efforts, while Stanley Holloway steals the show as Eliza's cheeky father.

My Fair Lady Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 21, 1964 Cast Audrey Hepburn , Rex Harrison , Stanley Holloway , Wilfrid Hyde-White , Gladys Cooper , Jeremy Brett Runtime 170 minutes Writers Alan Jay Lerner , George Bernard Shaw

3 'Pocketful of Miracles' (1961)

Directed by Frank Capra