Jackie Chan has always been more than just an action star, his talent reaches into the realms of storytelling. In Ride On, Chan steps into a role that feels deeply reminiscent of his own story. Here, he plays Lao Luo, a down-and-out stuntman struggling to hold onto everything — from his craft to his dignity. But when his horse is on the receiving end of a legal dispute, Lao’s fight transcends from in front of the camera to the courtroom… and then back again. Ride On isn’t just another action-comedy, it’s a reflection on legacy, loyalty, and the unbreakable bond between a man and his horse. At its core, Ride On is more than just an adrenaline-packed movie, it’s a love letter to the art of stunt work and the personal sacrifices that come with it.

Besides its profound narrative, what makes Ride On unique is that it popped up in an era where CGI dominated screens. Yet, it managed to be a genuine throwback to the raw, physical stunts that made Jackie Chan a global icon. Even more, the film isn’t heavily reliant on kicks and punches, it equally peers into Lao’s past and examines the sacrifices he made as a stuntman. At the end of it all, one thing the movie really gets right is balance. One moment, Lao is fighting to save his trusty steed, Red Hare, in an absurd yet endearing courtroom drama; the next, he’s leaping off rooftops to deliver a jaw-dropping stunt sequence. That’s a perfect reminder that even after decades on screen, Jackie Chan still knows how to pack a physical and emotional punch.

Jackie Chan’s ‘Ride On’ Mixes Laughs With the Reality of Stunt Work

Humor has a way of painting even the most dire issues in a brighter light, and that’s what Ride On pulls off most remarkably. Being a stunt double isn’t the most glamorous line of work, and Ride On does not shy away from the grueling aspects of the job. It doesn't just celebrate the tumbles and perfectly timed explosions stuntmen are known for, it equally looks at the toll the job takes. In usual Chan fashion, somehow, he makes all of this laugh-out-loud funny. For instance, the scene where Lao reenacts a stunt from his glory days to prove he still has it begins as a confident display, but quickly crumbles into a slapstick comedy of errors when he miscalculates a landing and ends up flat on the ground. While it’s as hilarious as anything you’d expect from Chan, it’s also sharp commentary on how aging impacts even the most seasoned stuntmen.

The film equally uses Lao’s bond with Red Hare, to poke fun at the eccentric nature of the industry. In one scene, Lao trains Red Hare to perform a movie stunt, complete with dramatic slow-motion cues and sound effects. It’s a ridiculously endearing sequence that showcases the lengths to which stunt performers go for their craft. By balancing laughs with a dash of genuineness, the movie offers a tribute to stunt performers that’s both entertaining and profound.

‘Ride On’ Celebrates Jackie Chan’s Iconic Stunts Through a Lens of Nostalgia

If you grew up watching Jackie Chan slide down skyscrapers or throw household items at villains in a fight, Ride On feels like a love letter to everything that made him “him”. With that in mind, it’s clear that nostalgia is a welcome guest on Ride On and not just because it references Chan’s legendary career. It equally leans into using his iconic stunts to tug at the heartstrings while delivering a dose of adrenaline. Looking back at the moment when Chan’s character, attempts to recreate one of his most famous stunts with Red Hare, the scene manages to be as hilarious as it is poignant. Lao sets up a chaotic obstacle course, complete with a table, a stack of chairs, and even a wobbling ladder and he’s trying to teach Red Hare how to navigate it. The absurd setup feels like a direct callback to Chan’s iconic sequences in movies like Police Story and Project A. Lao’s determination to prove he can still “pull it off” says a whole lot about the fleeting nature of fame and physicality in the industry.

Even more, the film manages to lay on the emotional weight by blending nostalgic callbacks with Lao’s struggles as an aging stuntman. In a scene where Lao takes a trip down memory lane and watches clips of his old performances. It’s not just a run-of-the-mill peek into the past, it’s a look at how the past shapes the present, especially for someone whose career has been defined by his physical prowess. Perhaps the true beauty of everything here is that for a film that could have heavily relied on Jackie Chan’s legacy, it also tells a tale about resilience, new beginnings, and the bittersweet pull of the past.

