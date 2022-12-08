We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.

Chan didn’t mention the helmer of what will be Rush Hour 4 by name, but it’s our guess that Brett Ratner, who directed the original three movies, won’t be making a comeback. After standing behind titles including Red Dragon and X-Men: The Last Stand, Ratner’s career came to a screeching halt following 2014’s Hercules, and, in 2017, he was accused by performers including Olivia Munn and Elliot Page of sexual harassment and misconduct. The claims led Warner Bros. to drop Ratner from upcoming projects with the shamed filmmaker not having worked since.

An immediate fan-favorite classic, the action-packed Rush Hour crashed onto big screens in 1998 with Chan and Tucker working their way into our hearts as the best team of cops out there. The buddy comedy film series centers around a Hong Kong detective who is placed alongside an outspoken LAPD cop to crack open an international crime case. The two men couldn’t be any more different and drive each other crazy every step of the way, but ultimately form a tight bond. The film was a massive success, with much of it riding on the terrific on-screen chemistry and comedic timing between Chan and Tucker, leading it to spawn two follow-ups in 1998 and 2007.

Image via New Line Cinema

RELATED: The 10 Greatest Martial Arts Movies of All Time, Ranked by IMDb Score

A martial arts master with a flair for acting, Chan revealed during his talk that because of his past luck with films in America, he fully expected Rush Hour to be a flop. Fed up with the business of Hollywood, Chan says that when the script initially came his way, he didn’t want to go for it. Pushed by his manager, Chan decided he was in but that the project would be his “last time” before packing it up and quitting acting forever. Even when the film hit theaters, Chan wasn’t convinced that he had made the right decision. As he recalls, it took a phone call from Ratner and Tucker who gave him the great news that the film had grossed “$70 million in the first weekend” for him to believe that they stuck the landing.

With reboots for franchises like Transformers and American classics like Easy Rider recently announced to be in the works, it’s more than high time for Rush Hour to receive the same treatment. At this time, no further information has been released, including Tucker and Chan's involvement, but stay tuned to Collider for updates. You can check out a trailer for the 1998 classic Rush Hour below.