When Jackie Chan was lent out to a humble studio in Seasonal Films, no one expected him to become a breakout star as a result of Snake in the Eagle's Shadow. After all, he was a struggling actor who starred in a string of commercial and critical failures from New Fist of Fury to Killer Meteors and everything in between. Perhaps fate extended its helping hand to a deserving individual. Chan had to fight tooth and nail to even have an opportunity, and his hard work would soon pay off as he rose to martial arts stardom.

Jackie Chan Had Humble Beginnings With 'Snake in the Eagle's Shadow'

In the aftermath of the tragic death of megastar Bruce Lee, martial arts cinema was in a desperate situation to find its next big name. Filmmaker Lo Wei looked at Chan and saw potential, but billing his name produced several box-office bombs, effectively pumping the brakes on the idea. Clamor for Chan immediately soured, and when Ng See-yuen of Seasonal Films asked to borrow the young actor for two projects, there was no hesitation. Partnered with Yuen Woo-ping, who was relatively new to the game at that time, Chan took advantage of the opportunity to make a name for himself. Unbeknownst to many, this would be the humble beginnings of a project which will reverberate through the annals of cinema.

What Is 'Snake in the Eagle's Shadow' About?

In Snake in the Eagle's Shadow, Chan plays Chien Fu, an impoverished young man taken in as a custodian by a kung fu school. Mistreated by the school teachers, he gets sympathy from Ah-Wu, the school's cook. The good-nature Chien becomes friends with an old vagrant, who turns out to be Pai Chang-tien (Yuen Siu-tien), one of the last vestiges of the Snake Fist style. He and his comrades are on the run from Sheng Kuan (Hwang Jang-lee), the master of the Eagle Claw clan who wants to eradicate the Snake Fist style for good. After seeing Chien Fu receive several instances of physical abuse, Pai takes him under his wing and secretly teaches him the Snake Fist to defend himself.

When he begins to gain confidence in his abilities, Chien faces Sheng Kuan where his entire offense is neutralized by the inherently superior Eagle Claw, and wants to learn the technique. Sheng agrees, but only when he shows him the location of the old man. When Chien Fu agrees, he finds out the dastardly plans, and begins to explore a different approach to beat the Eagle Claw. Upon seeing the quick reflexes of a cat battling a cobra, he blends the two styles to come up with an amalgamation of Snake Fist, and what he calls "Cat's Claw." Chien saves Pai from getting killed by the rival master, and soundly defeats Sheng using his new and improved maneuvers. Pai then brands the new style as "Snake in the Eagle's Shadow."

Jackie Chan Defies Genre Tropes in 'Snake in the Eagle's Shadow'

Rather than going with the conventions of a martial arts film, Woo-ping and Chan decided to undercut the established marks and went with a different approach. Snake in the Eagle's Shadow essentially popularized the kung-fu comedy, blending slapstick humor with intense martial arts acrobatics. The movie was a hit with the audiences, raking in millions of dollars in revenue. With a white-hot product on their hands, the studio decided to produce a near identical film in the same year, with virtually the same actors in Drunken Master. Following the same student-teacher structure mixed with hilarious stunts and crazy fight choreography, the picture was even more successful and catapulted Chan and Woo-ping's names into the stratosphere. From then on, the landscape was changed — a new form of the popular genre rose from the ground and would never look back.

It should be noted that Snake in the Eagle's Shadow was not the first martial arts pictures to utilize this formula. Spiritual Boxer beat them to the punch by almost three years, along with other releases before that. However, what can be attributed to it is its influence towards its global boom. People were growing tired of tragedy and heroic narratives, and the comedic antics of Chan and his movies ultimately refreshed their jaded martial arts tastes. What was growing in Hong Kong slowly gained traction in the West, thanks to its distribution in the United States a few years after. As is with the vampiric nature of the movies, imitators soon followed, with The Karate Kid being the most notable to mirror its dynamic. In his book Legacies of the Drunken Master, author Luke White calls these genre-defining works "Drunken Master Comedies." If we are going to be more specific about it, perhaps "Snake in the Eagle's Shadow Comedies" would have been the more apt term. Nevertheless, its name being on the lower end of the buzzword totem pole does not diminish its contributions.

Aside from making a surefire equation for the new age of martial arts movies, Snake in the Eagle's Shadow also brought in new names to the forefront. Chan was the biggest, but he wasn't the only actor to use this genre to make a name out of his talent and potential. Stars like Sammo Hung, Hsiao Ho, and Hwang Jang-lee were given breaks because of the foundations set by Snake in the Eagle's Shadow. It has permeated the cultural zeitgeist in immeasurable fashion, with even video games such as the intro to Sifu paying tribute to Chan's stellar demonstration of the Snake Fist Style in the movie's opening credits.

45 years later, audiences and film enthusiasts still feel the aftershocks of the film's influence. Its two biggest names have already conquered the world of cinema. Jackie Chan is now a cultural icon that has diversified his oeuvre to include more Westernized action comedies in films like Rush Hour, and sheer brutality in movies like The Foreigner. Woo-ping has become the name in martial arts choreography, with films such as The Matrix and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon under his belt. Snake in the Eagle's Shadow's cinematic marks have become staples of the medium, with pictures about unworthy students being trained to achieve their hidden potential being churned out on conveyor belts. For the modern audience, Snake in the Eagle's Shadow and its facets might be dated, and some sequences even downright silly for some. But that's alright — it was a product of its time. What cannot be denied is the enduring strength of its impact, striking with cat-like precision at the uninitiated to the fascinating world of kung-fu comedy.