The most celebrated martial artist in the world, Jackie Chan, is still as popular today as he ever was when he was producing his career-defining franchise. Launched in 1985 with the groundbreaking first installment, Time Out considers the first three films of the Police Story series to be among the best action films of all time! These movies, featuring jaw-dropping stunts, inventive fight choreography, and the filmmaker’s signature blend of action and comedy, cemented Chan’s reputation as a global action icon while setting a new standard for the genre.

Police Story 4: First Strike is a standout in the collection that elevates the franchise by borrowing from the high-stakes espionage and glamour of James Bond films. Before the 2004 reboot, First Strike marks the end of the series, taking fans out of the traditional Hong Kong setting to Russia and Australia. From a meticulously choreographed aquarium fight to a death-defying car leap, Chan reprises his role as Officer Ka-Kui in this spy thriller masterpiece that is arguably the liveliest installment in the series.

'First Strike' is a Love Letter to the Best James Bond Espionage Tropes

Image via New Line Cinema

Unlike the gritty, urban focus of the earlier Police Story entries, First Strike, directed by Stanley Tong, shifts its narrative to a global stage, plunging Ka-Kui into an international espionage plot. Tasked with tracking down a missing nuclear warhead, Jackie Chan finds himself embroiled in a web of deceit involving secret agents, Russian mobsters, and global politics. This pivot from street-level crime to a spy thriller marked a significant departure for the series and allowed for unprecedented creativity in its execution.

By blending martial arts with espionage tropes, First Strike becomes a playful homage to James Bond films. This is apparent through the film's exotic locations like snowy Russia and sunny Australia to high-tech gadgets and double-crossing operatives, which embrace the glossy, over-the-top style synonymous with 007. Jackie Chan’s everyman charm and impeccable timing never lose sight of his comedic roots. For instance, during a chase scene involving a ladder, Chan transforms an everyday object into an instrument of defense and acrobatics. His ability to choreograph such sequences with comical precision makes these moments unforgettable, providing an abundance of fan service.

Dubbed partially in English, the story is also peppered with lighthearted moments that balance the adrenaline-pumping action, from Chan’s awkward interactions with foreign operatives to his creative problem-solving during high-pressure situations. His comedic approach is a nod to the James Bond franchise’s penchant for suave one-liners and quirky gadgets, but it feels distinctly Jackie Chan in execution.

Related 10 Great Movies Recommended by Jackie Chan The Hong Kong multi-hyphenate has a flawless taste in movies.

'First Strike's High Stakes Scenes Showcase Jackie Chan’s Unparalleled Physicality and Creative Genius

Close

Critics have often praised the film for its ability to merge genres seamlessly. Film historian David Bordwell notes that Jackie Chan’s films, including First Strike, "reinvent the grammar of action cinema," blending Eastern martial arts traditions with Western storytelling techniques. Similarly, the acclaimed critic Robert Ebert praised Chan in the film as "the world's top action star" and stated that the Hong Kong filmmaker "is a graceful and skilled physical actor, immensely likable, and there's a kind of Boy Scout innocence in the action that's refreshing after all the doom-mongering, blood-soaked Hollywood action movies."

One of the most iconic moments in First Strike is the aquarium fight scene, a sequence that perfectly shows off Jackie Chan's intelligence as a choreographer. Shot at the Sunshine Coast's Underwater World, the scene sees Ka-Kui battling a group of armed thugs while surrounded by tanks filled with exotic marine life, including a live shark! The tension is a thrill to watch as the fight leads the main tank to explode into the venue of tourists! Chan's use of environmental props, a trademark of his action style, is taken to full advantage — even employing the aquarium's slippery floors to outmaneuver his enemies. The ever-present danger of the shark adds a creative risk, solidifying the scene as one of the most visually stunning to unfold in the movie.

Nearly three decades after its release, First Strike still remains a fan favorite and a significant milestone in Jackie Chan's career. Its influence can be seen in subsequent action films like the Rush Hour franchise, which incorporates elements of humor, environmental choreography, and cross-genre storytelling. The film's ambitious ways of paying homage to James Bond expand the narrative scope, and in so doing, it allows Jackie Chan to experiment with new styles of action and comedic expression. The result classifies Chan's work as another masterclass in physical storytelling — making the action star a filmmaker who never ceases to communicate character and emotion through movement.