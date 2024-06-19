The Big Picture Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 is filled with drama, building tension between Teresa Giudice and Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Andy Cohen announced no reunion for this season after a chaotic fight breaks out, making the finale serve as both the finale and reunion.

Jackie Goldschneider stirs up trouble with the cast as she tries to mend her relationship with Teresa, causing drama that may secure her full-time status.

Season 14 of Real Housewives of New Jersey is building steam as the Housewives attempt to navigate filming with a divided cast, as Teresa Giudice and Melissa and Joe Gorga refuse to acknowledge one another. The season of the reality series kicked off with an emotionally charged trailer that revealed the season will culminate with a dinner that breaks into a blowout fight involving the entire cast. The tables seem too large to flip, but the drama is certain to center around the tension that is slowly building as the ladies choose sides, either team Giudice or team Gorga. After serving as a full-time Housewife on the series from Season 9 through 12, Jackie Goldschneider stepped down to the "friend of" position as she addressed her health issues that had arisen as a result of an eating disorder. But Jackie is seemingly ready to get back to that full-time position, as she insists on centering herself in the drama this season and things are starting to look messy for the one-time attorney turned pot stirrer.

Andy Cohen recently announced that there will be no reunion this season after the chaotic fight breaks out at the end of the season. On his Reality Checked radio show, Andy explained that once producers viewed the footage of this final confrontation of the season, they separately came to the conclusion that the finale episode served as both the finale and the reunion. When Jackie recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Andy also warned her about soon-to-air footage that does not bode well for the friendship she has been cultivating with Teresa this season, suddenly switching her historical animosity towards the series' superstar. Andy quipped that Jackie "may be surprised" about what will be coming up on the series in relation to the new-found friendship.

Jackie Has More Friendships To Worry About on 'RHONJ'

Image via Bravo

Although it appears that Jackie is soon to be on the outs with her new friend Teresa, Jackie is also stirring up trouble with the rest of the cast in her pursuit of this new peace with her ex-enemy. Jackie's relationship with Melissa is seemingly strained now that she is cozying up to her estranged sister-in-law. Margaret Josephs is unimpressed with the "friend of," after being snubbed for receiving an advanced copy of the book that Jackie wrote. Which in turn landed Jackie in hot water with Dolores Catania, which came to a head with a little help from Margaret in episode 7 of the season. When Margaret was unimpressed with Jackie's behavior at Melissa's housewarming party, she hilariously sent Dolores screenshots of a conversation where Jackie had referred to Dolores as a "slob" while standing only a few feet away from her costars.

As Margaret and her husband Joe Benigno gestured wildly for Dolores to check her phone as she stood speaking to Jackie, Dolores played it cool, pretending she was pulling up a text to check on her dog. Instead, what she saw on her screen was an insult-laden text from Jackie to Margaret that read, "She's a f---ing slob and I hate her." As soon as the text was read, Dolores showed Jackie the screen and asked her to clarify what she meant. Immediately, Jackie apologized and said she was referring to "the situation." Dolores remained unimpressed, calling the text "disgusting." In a shady confessional, Jackie went on to explain that though she didn't think the word was that insulting, what she meant was that when Dolores didn't tag Jackie and her husband in a post about her charity ballgame it was "mean, and stupid, and juvenile, and petty."

On the Two T's in a Pod podcast, Teddi Mellencamp recently shared that she had been texting with Jackie to find out more details. Reading the text exchange, Teddi reiterated that Jackie meant it was Dolores' behavior that was sloppy, continuing to say that she was venting to a friend when she was angry in the moment. Jackie also told Teddi that Margaret should never have shared the texts on camera, saying it was "such a nasty thing to do." It seems that Jackie is burning every bridge as she attempts to cause enough drama to merit a return to full-time status on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey.

Watch On Peacock