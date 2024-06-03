The Big Picture Jackie Goldschneider is open to reconciling with Margaret Josephs if she apologizes for their feud.

Goldschneider's friendships with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin have caused tension with Josephs and Melissa Gorga.

The divide between Team Giudice and Team Gorga has split the RHONJ cast, affecting friendships and causing fan dissatisfaction.

Tensions have been brewing between the stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it has been heating up in Season 14 of the reality series. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider may be a friend on the new season, but that does not exclude her from drama. She has recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight on her friendship with Margaret Josephs and whether the two can reconcile. Goldschneider is open to having Josephs back in her life, but on one condition: Josephs must apologize.

“Absolutely, there's space for her to reenter my life,” she said. “I think it would be a lot of - she probably thinks that I owe her apologies. I feel very strongly that she owes me an apology. She said a lot of nasty things about me. She’s done a lot of nasty nasty things to me this season, you’ll see. So yes, there’s absolutely always room for Margaret to reenter my life. We had a beautiful friendship, but there will need to be a lot of conversations.”

Goldschenider is open to reconciling with Josephs, though Josephs has yet to comment on whether she will be open to a friendship with Goldschneider. Her feud with Teresa Giudice reached new levels when she and Luis Ruelas called her son. As long as Goldschneider is friends with Giudice and Jennifer Aydin, Josephs may not want to be friends anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Jackie’s New Friendships on ‘’RHONJ’ Raises Eyebrows

Image via Bravo

Goldschneider’s friendships with Josephs and Melissa Gorga were in turmoil after Goldschneider befriended Giudice and Aydin. Josephs has recently commented on the friendship and Goldschneider and stated that she was “disappointed” in Goldschneider. “If it’s not happening on Instagram for her, it’s not happening in real life - and Instagram’s not real life,” she said. Gorga also said that Goldschneider “wants to be invited to every single party.” As the feud between Giudice and Gorga is yet to reach a resolution, Goldschneider’s friendship with Giudice has obviously caused shockwaves for Gorga.

However, fans have not been convinced of Goldschneider’s and Giduice’s friendships. For years, the two did not get along. Now, Goldschneider and Giudice have a friendship, which she has defended previously. Fans think that she is playing a game and her friendship is all for extra screen time, which Goldscheider also denied. It seems that the friendship between the two is genuine, but that does not stop some fans from asking questions.

Aydin and Goldschendier are also close now, as Aydin and Giudice’s recent scandal of leaking stories does not seem to affect her. The feud between Giudice and the Gorgas has a rippling effect on the cast of RHONJ. Goldschendier’s new friendships caused her to lose Josephs and Gorga. The feud split the cast into Team Giudice and Team Gorga, and the stars can’t be on both teams.

Dolores Catania and Jenn Fessler also have a friendship with Giudice, whereas Rachel Fuda wants nothing to do with her. Danielle Cabral is also not on speaking terms with Giudice. The cast is so divided, that a resolution may not be possible, which results in the reunion no longer happening. Fans are sick of the divide too, as the ratings took a historic nosedive in the new series. Even new friendships add to the fire.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8/7 c. You can watch all of the episodes on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK