Jackie Goldschneider used to be one of the main cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Being demoted to a friend of the show on the reality series, she still likes to have her opinion heard. This time, about how the divide between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice has driven a wedge in the series and these women. While talking to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on their podcast, Two Ts In A Pod, Goldschneider did not have many nice things to say about Season 14 of the show.

Goldschenider said that the show has turned into one team or the other and who has the most people on their side. “Everyone is convinced that if they get the most people on their team and then they take the picture and label it a team, that Bravo is going to see it, and they’re going to think, ‘Oh, they have more people, let’s just keep that team.’ It’s not the way it works, and it’s just making everybody so divided.” What is shocking is that Goldschneider, who is not typically close with Giudice, is now feuding with Margaret Josephs and Gorga.

Josephs has talked about their falling out, saying “Unfortunately, Jackie really disappointed me. She was very, very disappointing. If it’s not happening on Instagram for her, it’s not happening in real life – and Instagram’s not real life.” And Gorga also said in a video on social media that Goldschneider "wants to be invited to every single party."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Jackie Goldschneider Has Switched Sides on 'RHONJ'

For years on the show, Goldschneider and Giudice did not get along. The two ruined multiple trips by having Giudice misunderstand what Goldschneider was trying to say to her and the two butted heads repeatedly. So now that Goldschneider is close with Giudice seems like a bit of a shock. Is this her move to get back on the show in a bigger way or does something really happen between Goldschneider and Josephs and Gorga to make her want to throw all caution to the wind and be friends with Giudice this time around?

There is a lot that we just don't know yet about Season 14 of the popular series. We'll have to see when the show returns to Bravo soon but it is going to be interesting to see what happens in the war between Gorga and Giudice if Goldschneider is switching sides that easily.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

