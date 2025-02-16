With the release of Maria in 2024, Chilean director Pablo Larraín completed his unofficial trilogy of biopics about famous, high-status women who, despite their luxurious lifestyles, experience unshakable melancholy. Before Maria, following esteemed opera singer Maria Callas, and Spencer, about Princess Diana Spencer's Gilded Cage in the Royal Family, Larraín's first historical protagonist, Jacqueline Kennedy, witnessed unimaginable levels of trauma that historical records could hardly account for. Jackie, Larraín's biopic starring Natalie Portman as the First Lady in the wake of President John F. Kennedy's assassination, pivots away from the historical and political machinations of this monumental event to fixate on the inescapable horror of sitting within inches of your loved one's death and the challenges of moving on with your life. For Jackie Kennedy, with the whole world watching you and scrutinizing your legacy, the healing process becomes nearly unfeasible.

'Jackie' Follows the Titular First Lady In The Wake of JFK's Assassination

The youthful and vibrant John F. Kennedy administration, an idyllic Presidency coined as "Camelot," collapsed on November 22, 1963, with the assassination of the 35th President of the United States in Dallas. The date signaled the end of American innocence and the dawn of the tumultuous 1960s and '70s, including the Vietnam War, with the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. . Malcolm X, and Robert Kennedy and Watergate. Because of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his presidency and the political royalty of his family, Kennedy is a prodigious figure of mythmaking in modern American history. Jackie, however, focuses on the late President's grieving widow, who is just trying to get through life and be a supporting mother and honorable patriot amid this traumatizing upheaval.

The film's structure prevents itself from falling into the rote narrative beats of historical biopics, as we follow this somber period through Jackie Kennedy's memory, as she is sitting down with an unnamed journalist (Billy Crudup), recalling her emotional recovery process a week later. One of the most regarded First Ladies due to her distinct fashion and cultural and historical preservation of the White House, Jackie also carries the same mythical aura as her late husband. The film wrestles with the complexities of fame by juxtaposing her efforts to build her own legacy, depicted in the re-creation of her 1962 tour of her specially-curated White House while honoring the influential legacy of JFK. Natalie Portman, giving a demanding performance that nabbed her an Oscar nomination, evokes the bold, autonomous spirit of Jackie, one who refused to err on the side of caution when holding her husband's funeral procession. Throughout the film, she stands her ground against the newly sworn-in President Lyndon B. Johnson (John Carroll Lynch) and Bobby Kennedy (Peter Sarsgaard).

Natalie Portman Exhibits Jackie Kennedy's Raw and Unnerving Trauma in 'Jackie'