The History Channel has been at the top of its game for years now, bringing viewers the background story behind countless historical figures. For their next film project, History is taking us out to the ballgame. Taking center field will be After Jackie, a film that sets out to tell the stories around many unsung heroes following the legendary breakthrough of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in the professional baseball league. Backing the soon-to-be documentary will be UNINTERRUPTED, a production company created by basketball superstar LeBron James and sports personality, Maverick Carter. Firelight Films will also produce alongside Major League Baseball with The Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Although Robinson is a household name, known for his bravery in entering a league and fan base filled with racial prejudices, many of the names that will be uplifted in After Jackie have not gained the same attention. Players like Bill White, Curt Flood, and Bob Gibson will be featured and honored for their determination to push their way through the barricades of hate that stood in their way. The feature will weave its story from a combination of personal letters belonging to Robinson, with insights from baseball stars from both past and present including CC Sabathia and Mookie Betts. Major League Baseball has also opened up its archives to give the production an all-access pass to the history of the game over the last 100+ years.

Along with James and Carter, the executive production team is made up of some of the biggest names in the biz. Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated director, Stanley Nelson (Attica, The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution) and critically acclaimed producer and director, Andre Gaines (The One and Only Dick Gregory) will join the executive production team, with Gaines helming the project as director. Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Eli Lehrer, Jim Pasquarella, and Nick Trotta will round out the executive production team with Matthew Rissmiller as the co-executive producer. The History Channel will act as producer.

Nelson, who is a self-proclaimed “lifelong fan of baseball” shared his exuberance in working on After Jackie in a statement paired with the documentary’s announcement. Commenting that he was “thrilled” to be able to tell the tale of “lesser-known legends” who came along after Robinson, Nelson shared a heartfelt enthusiasm to be working alongside Gaines and said that he was “grateful” to all the teams bringing the film to life.

With the names attached to The History Channel’s latest documentary special, sports, culture, and history fans are bound to hit a home run. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding After Jackie as it becomes available.

