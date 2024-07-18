The Big Picture Get ready for an unpredictable comedy starring Awkwafina and John Cena in Jackpot! Killing the lottery winner means taking their money.

Simu Liu, Noel, and Katie will try to survive the day in a city focused on killing them in this action-comedy by Paul Feig.

John Cena's comedic talent shines in Jackpot! as he tries to help Katie stay alive and escape with the money. Premieres on Prime Video soon!

Awkwafina is about to star in yet another unpredictable comedy, and Total Film has shared a new image from the upcoming film. Titled Jackpot!, the story directed by Paul Feig will follow a young woman who wins the lottery at a heavy price. In the world of the movie, anyone who kills the winner during the first twenty-four hours after they won the prize is entitled to the money. Noel (John Cena) will try to come in and save the day before it's too late. The duo will need to stay alive for an entire day in the comedy currently scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on August 15.

The first trailer for Jackpot! established the tone of the movie fairly quickly while introducing Simu Liu as Louis Lewis. The character is in charge of a lottery protection agency, and while Noel is already there to help, Louis' entire business is dedicated to protecting winners like Katie. Liu previously appeared in Barbie and in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Jackpot! will allow the comedic chemistry between Cena, Awkwafina and Liu to shine on the screen. The cast of the movie also includes MGK and Dolly de Leon.

The screenplay for Jackpot! was written by Rob Yescome, who recently worked on Outside the Wire. The upcoming story also marks Paul Feig's first project since directing The School for Good and Evil. The upcoming comedy will take its characters to the limit, with the entire city of Los Angeles focused on killing Katie before she can escape with the money. And that's not even taking into account how the protagonist has to discover if she can actually trust Noel and Louis.

John Cena's Winning Streak

Ever since John Cena began taking a different approach when it comes to his wrestling career, the star has displayed his talent for comedic acting in a wide variety of projects. Jackpot! will mark the next step in the working relationship between Cena and Prime Video, after the actor was seen in Ricky Stanicky earlier this year. After Jackpot! takes John Cena on an unpredictable quest to stay alive, the performer will reprise his role as Peacemaker in the second season of the television series based around the character. The premise of Jackpot! is very straightforward, and in a few weeks, audiences will find out if Katie will get to keep the money or not.

You can check out the new image from Jackpot! above, before the movie premieres on Prime Video on August 15.