John Cena is back, and this time, he's flexing more than just his physical muscles. The WWE superstar-turned-actor is now dominating the screen with his comedic chops in the new dystopian action-comedy Jackpot!, which has quickly soared to the #1 spot on Prime Video. Directed by Paul Feig, known for his knack for blending humour with high-stakes situations, Jackpot! delivers a wild ride through a near-future California where the stakes of winning the lottery are life and death—literally.

Set in a world where a "Grand Lottery" offers a life-changing jackpot, the twist in Jackpot! is darker than you’d expect: anyone holding a losing ticket has the legal right to kill the winner before sundown to claim the prize. Enter Cena’s Noel Cassidy, a tough yet quirky lottery protection agent tasked with keeping the newly minted millionaire alive. Cena’s performance is a masterclass in blending physical comedy with action, something he’s become increasingly known for in his film career.

Awkwafina, playing the frazzled and frantic lottery winner Katie, proves to be the perfect foil for Cena’s no-nonsense character. As the plot unfolds, she finds herself at the center of a deadly game of cat and mouse, trying to survive long enough to enjoy her newfound wealth. Her chemistry with Cena is palpable, providing both laughs and tension in equal measure. The movie also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Seann William Scott and Simu Liu, the latter reuniting with Awkwafina after their success in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Why Was John Cena Cast in 'Jackpot!'?

Feig, who recently sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, shared his excitement about working with Cena on the film, describing it as the kind of project he always dreamed of making for Jackie Chan. Feig highlighted Cena’s background in professional wrestling as the perfect preparation for the role, noting, "I had a great stunt team, a lot of preparation, a great cast that just could pull it off. I mean, who knows more about choreographing action than John Cena? When you're a wrestler, you gotta know and be precise and be able to do all that and do it convincingly."

Feig also praised stunt coordinator James Young, known for his work on several Marvel films, for bringing a fresh approach to the action sequences in Jackpot!. "They were so excited to get to do comedic action because we're both Jackie Chan fanatics," Feig revealed. "That's when I first read this, and it was like, 'This is my chance to finally make the Jackie Chan movie I always wanted to make.'"

With Jackpot! now sitting comfortably at the top of Prime Video’s charts, it’s clear that audiences are eager for this kind of genre-bending, high-energy entertainment. Stay tuned to Collider for more, and check out Jackpot! on Prime Video.