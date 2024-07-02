The Big Picture Awkwafina stars in Jackpot!, a new action-comedy on Prime Video about a lottery winner hunted by those who want her prize.

John Cena plays the hero protecting Awkwafina's character, while Simu Liu's rival character seeks the jackpot for himself.

Directed by Paul Feig, the film features a star-studded cast and promises physical comedy and action.

Awkwafina hits the Jackpot! in the first trailer for Paul Feig's new action comedy at Prime Video, though it's not the massive win she could've hoped for. Formerly titled Grand Death Lotto, the film takes place in a near-future California where a Grand Lottery offers citizens the chance to win billions with the catch that anyone who can kill them before sundown gets their prize instead. The Kung Fu Panda 4 star plays Katie Kim, a recent arrival to Los Angeles who happens to stumble her way into the winning ticket. With a massive target on her back, she needs a hero to save her from the millions of people after her life, and that hero, as the footage shows, is John Cena.

The trailer shows Katie's attempts at finding stardom in Los Angeles as an aspiring actress. When she goes in for an audition, however, she gets the surprise of a lifetime when she notices her electronic lottery ticket declaring her the winner. Unaware of how the system works, she quickly receives a crash course when everyone, from the actresses auditioning alongside her to random people on the street, turns on her with murderous intent. It takes a miraculous save from amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (Cena) to keep her from meeting a quick end, and he proves he's dedicated to keeping her alive for a cut of the prize. He's the perfect bodyguard for her, acting as her getaway driver and dispatching her attackers with style and strength. Their bond will be at the heart of Jackpot! as Katie grows to trust him during their adventure in the city.

Noel isn't the only one trying to collect Katie's money, however. Awkwafina's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings colleague Simu Liu also stars in the film as Louis Lewis, the man behind the biggest lottery protection agency in the country with whom Noel begrudgingly calls in a favor when things get dicey. The two are bitter rivals and, although Louis mobilizes his forces to protect Katie, he wants Noel out of the picture and plans on taking the biggest jackpot of all time for himself. It all sets up for a climactic final clash that blends creative action and comedy. Also appearing in the trailer is Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker, as himself, for a comedic encounter with Katie and Noel.

'Jackpot!' Features a Fun Cast and Team at the Helm

Rounding out the star-studded cast for Jackpot! are Seann William Scott, Ayden Mayeri, Donald Elise Watkins, Dolly de Leon, Michael Hitchcock, Leslie David Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Sam Asghari, Adam Ray, Murray Hill, Taylor Ortega, and Holmes. Feig, who is known for directing and producing fun comedic features like Bridesmaids and The Heat, directs from a script penned by video game regular and Outside the Wire writer Ryan Yescombe. At the time of the film's announcement, the acclaimed director promised his latest would be a physical comedy treat for fans of his previous work. “I love action comedy and extreme physical comedy and this movie has both in abundance, as well as a boatload of heart and hilarity. This lotto will make winners of us all.”

Jackpot! premieres on Prime Video on August 15. Check out the trailer above.