With director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Jacksepticeye and DanTDM about playing themselves in the action comedy. If you’re not familiar with Jacksepticeye and DanTDM, they are both hugely successful YouTubers that have over fifty million subscribers between the two of them. During the interview, they talked about what it was like working on the movie, how the filmmakers listened to them to make sure gamers were being portrayed correctly, why they’re so excited for the future of VR, what people would be surprised to learn about being a professional gamer, and if they thought getting offered a role in the movie was part of an episode of Punk'd.

As most of you know, Free Guy stars Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

Jacksepticeye and DanTDM

When they were asked to be in the movie did they think it was an episode of Punk’d?

Did they have questions about how gamers would be portrayed or were they willing to be in the movie no matter what?

How they listened to the professional gamers when making the movie.

What do they hope to see in video games in the future?

How VR is the next level thing.

What would people be surprised to learn about being a professional gamer?

