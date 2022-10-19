Some new players have just been added to the upcoming Alice Lowe romantic comedy Timestalker. The new film is set to be a hilarious blend of romantic comedy, historical fiction, and science fiction. The new film will tell the story of one woman's unrequited love that spans several centuries and lifetimes and is expected to be released in 2023.

Timestalker features an ensemble cast that will shift through the centuries alongside the plot of the film. The newly announced cast members include Jacob Anderson, Aneurin Barnard, Tanya Reynolds, and Nick Frost, who join Lowe in the main cast. Anderson is widely known for his roles in Game of Thrones and 2022's Interview with the Vampire. Barnard is known for his role in Dunkirk while Reynolds gained attention for playing Lily in Sex Education. Frost, an industry veteran, is known for his works in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and Attack the Block.

Other recent additions to the cast are Kate Dickie, Dan Skinner, and Mike Wozniak. Dickie is perhaps best known for her work on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones and for her chilling role in the Puritan horror movie The Witch, which was released in 2015. Skinner is best known for Notes on Blindness while Wozniak is a British comedic actor who has previously worked with Lowe on the 2016 film Prevenge. Dickie and Skinner also worked on Prevenge with Lowe, so there is no doubt that the four will come together for even more demented fun in their newest collaboration.

Image via HBO

The film will star Lowe as Agnes, a woman who is reincarnated through the centuries and always, somehow, manages to fall for the same, very wrong for her, man. The film will follow Agnes through her lives in 1680s Western Scotland, 1790s rural England, 1980s Manhattan, and an apocalyptic 22nd century. The ensemble cast will also follow Agnes through the centuries adding comedic relief and a fair amount of chaos to the time-jumping love story.

Alice Lowe wrote the film and serves as its director. For her new project, Lowe is teaming up with her Prevenge producer Vaughan Sivell. Prevenge was Lowe's directorial debut. The film, like Timestalker, blends genres. However, instead of the blend of science fiction and romantic comedy in Timestalker, Prevenge blended elements of horror and comedy in a film that follows a pregnant woman who becomes convinced that her unborn child is pushing her to go on a killing spree in order to get revenge for the death of her husband and father of her child.

No exact release date has yet been set for the film. However, it is expected to be released in 2023. So it might be a while before we get a glimpse of this time-hopping love story. Check out the trailer for Prevenge below: