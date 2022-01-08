He also talks about finally getting to work with Ralph Macchio and the scene he thought they should add and why they ultimately didn’t.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4.]The fourth season of the Netflix original series Cobra Kai brought Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) together, so that the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos could take down Cobra Kai and John Kreese (Martin Kove) once and for all. With the even more villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) along for the ride as they fight to win at the All Valley Karate Tournament, the future of karate in the Valley at stake.

With the way that things were wrapped up in Season 4, thankfully Season 5 has already been shot and Collider got on the phone to chat 1-on-1 with Jacob Bertrand, who plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, a teenager that’s gone from bullied to bully and is now trying to find a balance somewhere in between. During the interview, he talked about how much fun this show is to make, one of his most surprising fan encounters, finally getting to work with Macchio, the Hawk-Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) dynamic, the scene he thought they should add and why they ultimately didn’t, when he learned about the final outcome for his character at the karate tournament, and a tease of what fans can expect from next season.

Collider: I love this show. I’ve loved it since the beginning, and this was a season that did not disappoint.

JACOB BERTRAND: Oh, sweet. I’m glad you loved it. It was so much fun to make.

This show went from being judged very harshly by Karate Kid fans when it first got announced to people loving it, once they got a chance to see it, and it became this big hit. Now, it’s always one of the most highly anticipated shows every time a new season is coming out, but when did you realize just how big of a deal the show was actually becoming? Did you have a moment where you realized just how much people were embracing and loving the show, especially when so many people seemed against it, in the beginning?

BERTRAND: When it was first coming out, people were super critical and like, “They’re gonna ruin the Karate Kid franchise,” but then the show came out and people really liked it. The show first blew up over quarantine, so I feel like none of us really experienced, in person, what it was like because no one was leaving their houses. It was over social media. Everyone’s numbers started spiking like crazy. It’s really surreal, going out and wearing a mask, a hat and glasses, and having people come up to me like, “Are you from Cobra Kai?” I’m like, “How did you recognize me? From my ear?” It’s bizarre, in that aspect.

Image via Irvin Rivera

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4: William Zabka Reveals the Johnny/Kreese Scene That Needed Workshopping

Have you been surprised by any of your friends or family, who are just so into the show?

BERTRAND: What’s funny is that, my senior year of high school, at my senior prom, Season 1 of Cobra Kai had just come out and one of my friend’s dad’s, who’s a firefighter, came up to me and was like, “Hey, Jacob, how are you doing? I gotta say, all of the guys at the fire station just absolutely love Cobra Kai. Can I get a picture?” And I was like, “Yeah, sure,” and I took a picture with him. That was super cool.

When you were cast on this show, if someone had told you then that this is where your character would be, by the end of Season 4, how would you have reacted? Could you ever have guessed that this is journey he would take?

BERTRAND: Thinking about just going into the audition for this role, I would have thought you were joking .I would have been like, “That’s a different show. What are you talking about? There’s no way this is the same kid, at all.” But that’s the magic of the show. The writers really know what they’re doing. They know how to make things really interesting. They give me an arc every year, and I’m more than grateful. It’s fun. I get to learn how to fight and kick people in the face, and get paid for it. What more can you ask for? And there are no repercussions. I can punch whoever I want in the face.

This season has the big team-up with Daniel and Johnny joining for and bringing their dojos together. Even though that doesn’t go smoothly, what was that like for you guys, as a cast? How was it to actually get to share scenes with both Ralph Macchio and William Zabka?

BERTRAND: It was pretty cool. I had never really filmed with Ralph until Season 4. He talked to me about it all the time and was like, “I heard you were such a jokester, and then working with you, you really are a jokester.” He calls me the jokester. Ralph is super fun to film with. I’ve gotten to film with Billy a ton and he’s a super cool guy. We’re real tight, and getting to know Ralph’s been a total blast.

I was a little bit disappointed with Hawk, earlier in the season, because we seem him being a little bit of a bully with Kenny. Do you feel like that’s more of an example of him trying to figure out who he was without Cobra Kai?

BERTRAND: People might disagree with this, but I honestly didn’t really view all of the altercations with Kenny as Hawk picking a fight or trying to prey on the kid. From Hawk’s perspective, when he first meets Kenny, Kenny is lunging towards two of his friends, so I think Hawk is just tying to diffuse the situation. I think he’s just picking on this kid and he throws him against the stall, but he doesn’t really know who he is. He sees his Cobra Kai shirt and thinks he’s one of those punks, and obviously he has some disdain for Cobra Kai. I even asked Jon [Hurwitz], Josh [Heald] and Hayden [Schlossberg], the creators of the show, “At the drive-in, when I bump into Kenny, is this on purpose? How did you guys envision this?” I honestly didn’t envision it being on purpose. I thought it was more of an accident. It just so happened to be Hawk. That was just the luck of the draw for Kenny, that he ends up face to face with this unstable kid. They were like, “Yeah, it is an accident, but you’re not super bummed that you accidentally knocked over all of Kenny’s food. He’s from Cobra Kai and you’re Miyagi-Do.” It’s not the worst think in the work for Hawk. He’s not feeling too bad about it.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Season 5: What's Eagle Fang's Future? William Zabka Teases Johnny's Priorities

What did it mean to you to get to bring Hawk and Demetri together, as friends? It’s so much fun to watch you guys together that it was sad when you were apart. How was it to be able to bring that friendship back and what do you most enjoy about working together?

BERTRAND: I was so excited to get to film with Gianni [DeCenzo] again. We’re really good friends off set and I was bummed that he was always over at Miyagi-Do and I was always over at Cobra Kai, and we never got together anymore. It was cool. Just from a character aspect, Hawk is his best self, when he’s with Demetri. I think he just gets him the most. I love the scenes in Hawk’s house when he’s all dejected and sad and has lost all meaning, and Demetri is there to help pick him up. And filming all of the Binary Brothers stuff was just so much fun.

What were the biggest challenges for you, in really dragging this character down to the bottom and having to build him back up again?

BERTRAND: What’s funny is that I found it a lot harder to act like Hawk again. I did shave my head. Having that floppy little haircut, a bunch of people on set were giving me shit for it. I definitely felt a little dejected. I was like, “Oh, man, this buzzed head is a bummer.” To go from having a cool ass mohawk to getting buzzed, it was hard to muster the same energy and ambiance for Hawk as I had before. One thing I really liked about this new Hawk is that he’s somewhere in the middle. He’s not full rage anymore. He’s accepted who he is a little bit. He’s feeling good about himself and has good people backing him, who are really there for him. It’s super brief, but he has little scenes with Johnny, where Johnny’s giving him shit, and I wish there was more of that. Johnny was his first sensei and knows him the best in his broken state. I wish we had more scenes together because he’s the guy who birthed Hark. I definitely credit him for a lot of Hawk’s success.

Were there ever any conversations about filming a scene where we see what happened to the mohawk, or do you feel like that would’ve just been too much?

BERTRAND: I actually asked for that. When we first read the script, it said that it cut away. I said, “Hey, this is a really great beat. I would love the opportunity to get to play this out in real time.” And Tanner [Buchanan] said the same thing. He was like, “Yeah, this is a really cool scene. We should actually show it.” And basically what they said was that it would be way too graphic and too intense, and just something that we don’t really wanna show. I was like, “Okay, I respect that.” They were scared that the blade would cut my forehand. Me, being the diehard actor, I was like, “Let them cut my forehead. It’ll make it more real.” But my agents and publicists were like, “Let’s not have a scar on your forehead. That might not be the look you want.”

Image via Irvin Rivera

Even though Hawk doesn’t have the mohawk anymore, he still has the Hawk tattooed on his back, so the Eli side of him and the Hawk side of him are both still there. Does it feel like both sides of him will coexist, moving forward?

BERTRAND: I think he’s learned to deal with having both sides and is at peace with who he truly is. I don’t know. In Season 5, there are definitely gonna be some problems that get thrown his way and he’s gonna have to answer some questions, deep down inside. I definitely think he’s at a point where they can coexist and he’s not hating one side of himself.

I love that it’s this new version of Eli who beats Robby in the tournament.

BERTRAND: I think any version of Eli would beat Robby in a tournament. There’s no way that Robby would beat Hawk in any situation.

How and when did you find out that that would be the result of the tournament? What was it like to find out you were going to have that moment?

BERTRAND: I knew in my heart that Hawk could never lose, but we actually didn’t know until this scripts came out. They wouldn’t tell us anything. We didn’t know who was in the semifinals, we didn’t know who was in the finals, or even the winners of the little vignette fights at the beginning. I knew I had a fight with Tanner. I knew I had to fight with Xolo [Maridueña], but I didn’t know in what context. I didn’t know if it was in the little vignette fights, or if it was the semifinals or finals. I remember sitting down with all of the cast, and we were reading the script out loud. We read, “And Hawk gets the final point,” and everyone was cheering. Finding it out that way, with everyone at dinner, was super fun. It’s such a great payoff, for the whole arc of the character in the season.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Mary Mouser Explains What's Going Through Sam's Mind After the All Valley

What was it like to shoot the All Valley Karate Tournament and experience all of that?

BERTRAND: We were there for two weeks and it was frickin’ hectic. It was pretty much two episodes of so many fights. We were training all the time. We had a tent right outside the huge convention center, with mats down outside, and we were training out there constantly. All of the trailers were crazy because literally every person was there, so there was so many trailers. It was cool. There was someone in a car, in a parking lot across the street with a super long lens, trying to take pictures of all of us coming out of our trailers. They were all really worried cause they didn’t want anyone to see me with my shaved head. There are some funny pictures of Xolo half-asleep and stumbling out of his trailer.

Do you feel like, after everything that happened in Season 4, that there’s any redemption for Robby? Has he moved beyond that being possible anymore?

BERTRAND: Yeah, he’s a butthole. He’s a total weenie and he’s gonna be a weenie forever. No. I think, in his heart of hearts, Robby is a good kid. Miyagi has that super famous saying, “No such thing as bad student, only bad teacher.” I think Robby has had a lot of really shitty teachers. I think Season 5 is a really good season for Robby. He has a lot of growth in that season. Everyone has a lot of growing to do in the show. There’s not a lot of great communication going on. I think there’s room for everyone to have redemption. Hell, Johnny Lawrence got redemption, and he was the meanest of them all. Even Kreese got a little bit of redemption, after you got to see his back story. People actually felt bad for that maniac. Season 5 is a frickin’ awesome for Kreese, I will say. He probably has my favorite storyline.

Image via Irvin Rivera

You’ve been doing a podcast, called Lone Lobos, with your co-star Xolo Maridueña. What’s it like to have the relationships that you’ve built on this show evolve into getting to do something like that?

BERTRAND: We really just hit it off, when we first started filming, and we’re best friends. I definitely think of him as a big little brother. It’s fun. Everyone is super collaborative. I’ve done a short film with the stunt coordinators on the show, Hiro Koda and Jahnel Curfman. Everyone is really, really cool and I’m very appreciative of how open and collaborative everyone is. I definitely have bounced script ideas off of the writers and gotten to hang out with them a bunch. It’s really fun. I’m very grateful to have met really cool people in the industry. Everyone talks about how people are so lame in this industry, but I’ve met a lot of really cool people. Everyone’s always like, “Oh, my God, L.A. is so bad and the people freakin’ suck,” but I’ve met a lot of cool people in L.A. People do suck in L.A., don’t get me wrong, but I guess I know how to pick ‘em.

Cobra Kai is available to stream at Netflix.

'Cobra Kai' Star Peyton List Discusses the Surprising Relationship That Unlocked Tory's Significant Growth in Season 4 List also explains why Thomas Ian Griffith inspires her to work even harder.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email