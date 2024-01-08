The Big Picture Saltburn's Jacob Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield in the role of Frankenstein's Monster in the new Netflix film directed by Guillermo Del Toro.

The big-budget film will also star Oscar Isaac as the title character and Mia Goth as the female lead.

Del Toro is not only directing but also penning the screenplay, infusing the classic story with his unique perspective while preserving its essential theme.

Saltburn's Jacob Elordi is continuing his meteoric rise as Netflix has just announced the Australian actor will be taking on the iconic role of Frankenstein's Monster in the new retelling of Frankenstein, which will be directed by Guillermo Del Toro. Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield in the role after the Brit was forced to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. At the same time, Netflix announced a slew of other casting news for the big-budget film, which will also star Oscar Isaac as the title character, alongside horror's newest scream queen, Mia Goth, who is also on her own path to A-list stardom following his roles in Pearl and X.

Elordi became well acquainted with audiences in his role as Noah Flynn in Netflix's teen romance series The Kissing Booth, as well as gaining further recognition for his portrayal of Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria alongside the likes of fellow big-name up-and-comers Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. His role as the privileged Felix Catton in Emerald Fennell's explosive Saltburn alongside Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike won him acclaim, particularly as the film went viral over the festive period, especially on TikTok and other forms of social media. Elordi can also be seen in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla alongside Cailee Spaeny, playing the role of Elvis Presley.

Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (Ahsoka), David Bradley (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) have also signed onto the cast of Frankenstein, which is a passion project that Del Toro has been attempting to make for years. Collider exclusively revealed that Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz had joined the picture back in October, with Netflix confirming Waltz's casting this afternoon. Kammerer's addition is another exciting wrinkle to the project, with Collider's Maggie Lovitt tipping the young actor for stardom in her glowing review of one of last year's best films, All Quiet on the Western Front.

In his first performance on-screen, Kammerer proves himself as a promising newcomer on the global stage. Paul Bäumer is not an easy role to take on; the physicality of the role alone might crush a performer, and that’s without considering the great emotional toll undertaken to portray the shame, depravity, and agony of war. Paul is the heart of the film, and Kammerer effortlessly bares his soul to the audience as the war takes and takes and takes from his character.

Who is Making Netflix's 'Frankenstein'?

Del Toro is taking on multiple roles for the Frankenstein project, not only directing but also penning the screenplay. He's expected to infuse the classic gothic story with his unique perspective, while preserving its essential theme of a creature that appears less monstrous than perceived. Netflix was the ideal home for the project where del Toro previously achieved success with Pinocchio and the horror anthology Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Alexandre Desplat is on board to score the film in another collaboration with the director.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on del Toro's Frankenstein adaptation. In the meantime, fans can check Elordi out in Saltburn, streaming now on Prime Video.

Saltburn Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Emerald Fennell Cast Rosamund Pike , Barry Keoghan , Jacob Elordi , Carey Mulligan , Archie Madekwe Rating R Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Comedy , Drama , Thriller

