The star-studded cast of the film includes Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and several other talented actors.

Del Toro is not only directing but also writing the screenplay for Frankenstein, which is expected to blend classic gothic horror with his unique style and perspective.

A few weeks ago, one of the most intriguing projects in Hollywood had a significant shake-up when Andrew Garfield departed Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein, only to be replaced by up-and-coming star Jacob Elordi, who was confirmed to be taking on the iconic role of Frankenstein's Monster for the director. While his casting was confirmed in a press release, the actor has just made his first public remarks on the project.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ostensibly to continue hyping his role in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, and even smelling a candle named "Jacob Elordi's Bathwater", the host asked Elordi about some of his other projects, including his role in Euphoria, as well as Frankenstein. While his remarks were brief, Elordi's pleasure at joining the film were obvious and he clearly has the utmost respect for Del Toro, both as a filmmaker and as an individual.

“Yeah, I’m playing Frankenstein’s creature… for Guillermo, who is the God of monsters. He’s the kindest man, and he’s so sincere. He’s brilliant.”

Who Appears in Guillermo Del Toro's 'Frankenstein'?

The movie will star Oscar Isaac as the title character, alongside horror's newest scream queen, Mia Goth, who is best known for her parts in the horror films Pearl and X. Also appearing in the film are Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (Ahsoka), David Bradley (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth). The movie has been a passion project for Del Toro, who has been striving to make it a reality for a number of years now. Collider had also exclusively revealed that Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz had joined the picture back in October, with Netflix confirming the actor's part in the film when announcing Elordi's casting.

Del Toro is operating in a number of different roles on the Frankenstein project. He's not only directing the film but writing the screenplay as well. As is his style, it's expected that he will blend the classic gothic horror story with his own unique style and perspective, but at the same time, retaining the theme of monsters are what we perceive them to be, rather than what they actually are. Netflix was the perfect partner for the film, where del Toro has already achieved success with the likes of the horror anthology Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and Pinocchio.

