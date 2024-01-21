The Big Picture Jacob Elordi's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live was a great episode that showcased his comedic prowess.

Jacob Elordi took to host Saturday Night Live with musical guest Renée Rapp in the return of the season and fans were treated with a great episode from the Saltburn actor. After a break since Kate McKinnon's hosting gig, the show had a lot of news to catch up on. What we ended up getting was a great episode of Elordi showing his comedic prowess!

It is a testament to what happens, frankly, when the team at Saturday Night Live get a break because we usually come back to a great show. Elordi was hilarious (even if most of the sketches just called him hot), seeing Rapp at SNL was perfection, and we saw one of the simplest yet best cold opens in a while. Plus, we did get some of Rapp during the sketches, which is always a plus! With a strong start from the cold open to Elordi's monologue, we were already set for a pretty great show!

A Cold Open Taking on Trump

As is the case with many of Saturday Night Live's cold opens, we get a little political. This time, it was James Austin Johnson mocking Donald Trump's latest trial and using the press talking to him as a stand-up set. When his lawyer, Alina Habba (Chloe Fineman) says that the president "might" not stop, he ends up taking the mic to talk about his campaign trailer.

Making a Purple Rain joke about Nikki Haley (by calling her "Darling Nikki"), the set is really just Johnson continuing to showcase how good his impression of Trump is. We really only get to see him standing there alone once Fineman left the stage, and it is truly a masterful performance because we end up captivated by the cold open despite it really only being Johnson on stage for most of it.

Sarah Sherman thinks The Kissing Booth is gross

Elordi's monologue not only spoils Saltburn right out the gate (in a perfect way), the entire monologue was set around Elordi taking questions from the audience. From a woman who just wanted to look at Elordi and then to both Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang (who jokingly fought over who got more applause), it was a simple set up for Elordi and ended up being funny watching as Sherman called one of this movies "gross."

The movie in question wasn't the one you are probably thinking of. While many online might have a problem with Saltburn, Sherman was talking about The Kissing Booth. It was funny, a cute monologue, and a great way to kick off Elordi's hosting gig.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

