While Jacob Elordi debuted in a small role in the Australian film Swinging Safari in 2018, the actor's popularity rose when he starred in The Kissing Booth movie series. However, it wasn't until Sam Levinson's controversial teen hit HBO drama show Euphoria was out that audiences were truly in awe of the star's incredible talents (especially when playing toxic men).

Furthermore, 2023 has proven to be a memorable year for the Australian actor, with two acclaimed movies — Saltburn and Priscilla, the latter being a Priscilla Presley biopic in which the actor steps into the shoes of rock and roll star Elvis — coming out and being among the most anticipated. Given how 2023 was such a great year for Elordi's career, it only makes sense to look back at the actor's work so far. This is Collider's ranking of all Jacob Elordi movies.

8 'The Kissing Booth' Series (2018 - 2021)

Director: Vince Marcello

Developed and released as Netflix original films, The Kissing Booth franchise stars Joey King as a high school student who has never been kissed and is forced to confront her secret crush (Elordi) at a kissing booth. The problem is that Noah is the older brother of Elle's best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney). As expected, this causes a lot of drama that unfolds in the three movies.

Featuring a toxic teenage relationship and a Wattpad-like premise at its center, these swooning teen romance movies are hardly enjoyable, even if likely to keep younger audiences entertained. They have received overall negative reviews from global critics ever since they premiered and are far from being Elordi's best work. In fact, the actor seems to think so too and even described the films as "ridiculous" (via USA Today). Given the movie's weak script, the promising Elordi's acting is nowhere as remarkable as in other movies down the line.

The Kissing Booth Release Date May 11, 2018 Cast Megan du Plessis , Lincoln Pearson , Caitlyn de Abrue , Jack Fokkens , Stephen Jennings , Chloe Williams Runtime 105 Genres Comedy , Romance

7 'Deep Water' (2022)

Director: Adrian Lyne

Directed by Adrian Lyne, this erotic psychological thriller leaves much to be desired. The movie centers around a peculiar couple (Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck) in the small town of Little Weasley. The husband, who allows his wife to take part in extramarital activities, becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.

Based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, Deep Water meditates on the dynamics of a loveless marriage as well as one of the twisted games in between. With a flawed screenplay, the 2022 film is not engaging enough nor remotely visually pleasing. Furthermore, Elordi's character, Charlie De Lisle, is very passive, far from observative, and does not add much to the film. Unfortunately, Deep Water is not among the actor's most interesting roles.

Deep Water Release Date 2020-00-00 Cast Ben Affleck , Ana De Armas Runtime 1 hr 55 min

6 'The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee' (2020)

Director: Dean Murphy

In The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, icon Paul Hogan is thrown back into the spotlight as he attempts to restore his reputation on the eve of receiving a knighthood for services to comedy.

While this Dean Murphy comedy is good-natured and features great cameos, it is disappointing and not a particularly funny self-parody. The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee attempts to satirize American celebrity culture and Hollywood but fails to provide audiences with a truly fun narrative. Although it is hardly the worst movie ever made, it ended up being a bit of a letdown to many (critics included, as it features an 18% score on the Tomatometer). Elordi plays the small role of an aerobics instructor and the son of the former movie star in the film.

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Release Date December 10, 2020 Cast John Cleese Luke Hemsworth , Jacob Elordi , Chevy Chase , Olivia Newton-John , Luke Bracey Runtime 88 Genres Comedy

5 '2 Hearts' (2020)

Director: Lance Hool

2 Hearts depicts the relationship between two couples as it unfolds in different decades and places. Their fates are interlinked with an unpredictable hidden connection that will bring them together. The Lance Hool film is based on a true story of how the Gregory House of Care nonprofit was funded.

Hool's movie, which deals with themes of sacrifice and good fortune, can be described as an emotional and inspirational watch. However, technically speaking, it is also flat and dull and not particularly great. With strong Hallmark movie vibes, this morbid melodrama falls short of many expectations and is far from being Elordi's best role. However, it isn't the actor's weakest effort either.

4 'The Mortuary Collection' (2019)

Director: Ryan Spindell

An amusing and creative horror anthology that is certainly among the best in the genre, The Mortuary Collection is well-executed and entertaining. This fantasy horror follows an eccentric mortician who recounts several macabre tales that he has come across during his renowned career.

Ryan Spindell's atmospheric and gruesome The Mortuary Collection is undoubtedly a great pick for the spooky season and among Elorid's most enjoyable features. Not only does it feature good performances, namely from the star (who plays a frat boy named Jake), but it also presents viewers with a cleverly written and engaging premise with en pointe usage of dark humor elements. Plus, viewers get to witness the talented actor stepping into the horror scene, something fans certainly hope the actor will repeat in the future.

The Mortuary Collection Release Date September 21, 2019 Cast Clancy Brown , Caitlin Custer , Christine Kilmer , Jacob Elordi , Ema Horvath , Jennifer Irwin Runtime 108 Genres Horror , Fantasy

3 'The Sweet East' (2023)

Director: Sean Prince Williams

Released in limited theatres on December 1, The Sweet East is a compelling satire about American subcultures. Set in the cities and woods of the Eastern seaboard, the film centers on high school senior Lillian as she navigates through a class trip to Washington, D.C.

This visually pleasing and picturesque Sean Prince Williams wild coming-of-age story is a charming and engaging movie that will likely provide viewers with a good time. Not only does it feature Elordi and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri (two of the most promising actors of their generation), but also introduces audiences to a new rising star, Talia Ryder, whose breakout performance is undeniably great, charming, and adds a lot to the feature. Needless to say, its self-discovery premise is also delightfully curious and, at times, even moving.

2 'Saltburn' (2023)

Director: Emerald Fennell

From the director of Promising Young Woman, Saltburn is one of this year's most anticipated features. The plot centers around a student at Oxford University (the Oscar-nominated Barry Keoghan) who finds himself drawn to the world of an aristocratic classmate (Elordi). Eventually, he invites him to his eccentric family's estate for the summer.

Emerald Fennell's movie is a captivating watch that likely won't appeal to everyone. With an "eat the rich" narrative, as seen in many other films like Triangle of Sadness or The Menu, this comedy thriller sends out a provocative message to the upper classes and their grandiose. It is visually absorbing, featuring great cinematography that contributes to its intense narrative. While not a good pick for those who are "easily offended," Saltburn features one of Elordi's most memorable acting efforts.

1 'Priscilla' (2023)

Director: Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola's latest directing work may not be the filmmaker's best picture to date, but it is still an intriguing watch that reflects on the life of one of the most iconic female personalities in the 1960s. With Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu at its center, the 2023 film depicts her first meeting with rock-and-roll superstar Elvis Presley (arguably Elordi's best performance) and the birth of their peculiar bond.

While Spaeny is clearly the real star of the film, Elordi's impeccable acting as Elvis — dare we say, an even finer portrayal of the icon than Austin Butler's in Elvis — is on pair with the actress' efforts and helps elevate the A24 drama to even higher grounds. The film may not be to everyone's taste, but it certainly provides viewers with an important and compelling perspective on one of the most talked-about relationships of all time, highlighting relevant details that Elvis completely ignores. It also sheds a touching light on Priscilla's lonely girlhood and coming-of-age.

Priscilla Release Date November 3, 2023 Cast Jacob Elordi , Cailee Spaeny , Jorja Cadence , Ari Cohen Runtime 113 minutes Genres Drama , Biography , Music

